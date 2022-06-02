GlobalData Plc: Kubota Tapping into the Power of Key Disruptive Technologies

The annual ICT spending of Kubota Corporation was estimated at $422 million in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major share of the ICT spending of Kubota is earmarked for software, hardware, and ICT services. Kubota is promoting open innovation by proactively collaborating with companies, universities, and research institutes. By combining its expertise and technologies, Kubota has been relying on cutting-edge technologies including AI, big data, IoT, and robotics, from different fields and industries, to develop new products and solutions anticipating future changes.



The Kubota Corporation Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Report offered by GlobalData Plc will act as a reference point to understand the company/competitor's digital strategy. It will also help in understanding the digital preparedness of the company against its peers. The information included in these reports is sourced from a mix of our very own internal database and authentic secondary research links such as the company's annual report, presentations, press releases, etc. The report covers an overview of the company, its digital transformation strategies, technology focus areas, technology initiatives, technology introductions, investments, acquisitions, and ICT spending among others.

Kubota Technology Theme Focus

Kubota is tapping into the power of key disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, and autonomous vehicles to enhance its operational and service capabilities.

Kubota ICT Spend by Function

Communications

Data center

Network

Applications

End-user computing

Management

Service desk





Kubota ICT Spend by Channel

Internal development and maintenance

Technology vendors (direct)

Local resellers

Telcos

ICT services providers/Consulting firms

Specialist outsourcers

Systems integrators





Kubota External ICT Spend by Segment

Software (including Cloud SaaS)

Hardware (including Cloud Iaas)

ICT services

Network and communications

Consulting

Others

Kubota Corporation Tech Ecosystem Overview

Total ICT Spending 2021 $422 million ICT Spend by Function Communications, Data Center, Network, Applications, End-User Computing, Management, and Service Desk ICT Spend by Channel Internal Development and Maintenance, Technology Vendors (Direct), Local Resellers, Telcos, ICT Services Providers/Consulting Firms, Specialist Outsourcers, and Systems integrators External ICT Spend by Segment Software (including Cloud SaaS), Hardware (including Cloud IaaS), ICT Services, Network and Communications, Consulting, and Others Technology Theme Focus Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Autonomous Vehicles

FAQs

What was the total ICT spending of Kubota Corporation in 2021?

The annual ICT spending of Kubota Corporation was estimated at $422 million in 2021.

What are the key ICT spending categories by function for Kubota Corporation?

The key ICT spending categories by function for Kubota Corporation are communications, data center, network, applications, end-user computing, management, and service desk.

What are the key ICT spending categories by channel for Kubota Corporation?

The key ICT spending categories by channel for Kubota Corporation are internal development and maintenance, technology vendors (direct), local resellers, telcos, ICT services providers/consulting firms, specialist outsourcers, and systems integrators.

What are the key external ICT spending categories by segment for Kubota Corporation?

The key external ICT spending categories by segment for Kubota Corporation are software (including cloud SaaS), hardware (including cloud IaaS), ICT services, network and communications, consulting, and others.

What are the key technology themes in focus for Kubota Corporation?

Some of the key technological themes in focus for Kubota Corporation are artificial intelligence, big data, and autonomous vehicles.

