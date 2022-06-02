GlobalData Plc: Buy Now Pay Later to Disrupt the Lending Sector and Payments Industry

The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size reached $120 billion in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNPL is a new layer adding itself to the payment infrastructure, with the aim of reducing friction at the point of payment and simplifying access to small loans. Most of the leaders in the BNPL sector are new companies that are pushing for the growth of the market while competing against credit card providers.



The Buy Now Pay Later - Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData gives insights of the different trends impacting the BNPL market. The report also provides industry analysis, as well as the value chain associated with the BNPL market.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the BNPL Market

Online payments

Mobile payments/Mobile commerce

Social media

Super apps

Machine learning





BNPL was initially developed around the online payment ecosystem, which makes integrating it into ecommerce platforms a seamless process for merchants and payment technology providers. By integrating itself at checkout, and in some cases at the start of the process, BNPL services are a seamless part of the online shopping journey for consumers. Ecommerce platforms have been a key factor in the rapid growth of BNPL providers.

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the BNPL Market

Millennials and Generation Z

BNPL providers collaborating with card scheme networks

Low-income consumers

Credit cards

Inflation

Consumers' online shopping expectations

Open banking

Acquisitions

COVID-19 impact

Russia-Ukraine conflict

According to GlobalData’s 2021 Financial Services Consumer Survey, millennials and Generation Z are the main demographics using BNPL. They are attracted to these services due to the flexibility they offer and their interest-free model. BNPL providers are using social media and ecommerce platforms to directly market to these consumers. Millennials and Generation Z are the largest audiences using social media platforms, so they naturally became the main targets of BNPL providers.

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the BNPL Market

BNPL regulation

Failure to properly disclose terms and conditions

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

BNPL credit approval process

The explosion of BNPL has attracted regulatory scrutiny. As competition becomes fiercer, merchants are gaining more BNPL options, both in provider types (fintechs or banks) and the economics of their business model. Merchants typically pay their BNPL partner a flat fee representing a percentage of a consumer's transaction, but as merchants gain more negotiating power they may seek to drive those fees down. On the other hand, if BNPL becomes ubiquitous, persistently high fees could lead to regulatory scrutiny because the credit card processing fees merchants pay card networks are lower.

Key BNPL Value Chains

Lending

Open Banking

Security Provider

Credit Bureaus

Leading Companies Associated with BNPL Theme

Addi

Affirm

American Express

Amount

Ant Group

Apple

Barclays

Behalf

Biller

Billie

Bread

Bumper

Citi

Curve

Goldman Sachs





Buy Now Pay Later Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $120 billion Key Technology Trends Online Payments, Mobile Payments/Mobile Commerce, Social Media, Super Apps, and Machine Learning Key Macroeconomic Trends Millennials and Generation Z, BNPL Providers Collaborating with Card Scheme Networks, Low-Income Consumers, Credit Cards, Inflation, Consumers' Online Shopping Expectations, Open Banking, Acquisitions, COVID-19 Impact, and Russia-Ukraine Conflict Key Regulatory Trends BNPL Regulation, Failure to Properly Disclose Terms and Conditions, Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and BNPL Credit Approval Process Key Value Chains Lending, Open Banking, Security Provider, and Security Provider Leading Companies Addi, Affirm, American Express, Amount, Ant Group, Apple, Barclays, Behalf, Biller, Billie, Bread, Bumper, Citi, Curve, and Goldman Sachs

Buy Now Pay Later Market Report Scope

This report discusses the disruptive potential of the BNPL sector in the payments industry. It identifies the leading companies that are driving growth in the space as well as the benefits BNPL provides to both merchants and consumers. The report also discusses the risks around BNPL loans and the future regulatory outlook.

