(Video) Iran : PMOI/MEK “Resistance Units” take over servers, security cameras in Tehran
Complete specifications of 269 CCTVs in Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, 270 CCTVs in downtown Tehran, 1,377 CCTVs on Tehran’s expressways, 3,222 Milestone CCTVs were taken down, and all details of 2,185 cameras, were also taken by resistance units.
In January, a major disruption took place at more than a dozen state-run TV and radio stations, in which footage of Massoud and Maryam Rajavi was aired along with audio slogans of “Death to Khamenei!” and “Viva Rajavi!”
These surveillance cameras are installed in many areas of the capital, including the following: Around government offices including the offices of Khamenei, Raisi, and the Guardian Council. At Khomeini’s Tomb in the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery (south of Tehran).
This vast network is one of the principal instruments of surveillance and suppression used by the clerical regime. In recent years, these cameras have been used to identify and detain protesters taking part in popular uprisings and protests.
This network of security cameras is controlled at a headquarters in Tehran’s Municipality.
The offices of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and the State Security Force Command (SSFC) use these cameras.
This vast network is one of the principal instruments of surveillance and suppression used by the clerical regime. In recent years, these cameras have been used to identify and detain protesters taking part in popular uprisings and protests.
These surveillance cameras are installed in many areas of the capital, including the following:
1. Around government offices located in Tehran’s Pasteur Street and surrounding areas, including the offices of Khamenei, Raisi, the Judiciary, the Guardian Council, the Majlis (parliament), and elsewhere. 2. At Khomeini’s Tomb in the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery (south of Tehran. 3. At Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery
4. In other parts of Tehran. 5. In streets and expressways across Tehran
In this major operation, planned months in advance, the Resistance Units took control over more than 150 websites and platforms of Tehran’s Municipality at 12:30 pm local time on Thursday, June 2.
Images of the Iranian Resistance leadership Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi, and slogans of “Hail to Rajavi, Damned be Khomeini, Death to Khamenei” were posted on the compromised websites and platforms.
Complete specifications of 269 CCTVs in Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, 270 CCTVs in downtown Tehran, 1,377 CCTVs on Tehran’s expressways, 3,222 Milestone CCTVs in Tehran that were taken down, and complete details of 2,185 servers controlling these cameras, that were also taken over, along with 168 servers for the cameras and their security management, are available.
As part of the operation, the servers of the Tehran municipality were used to send SMS to more than 585,000 phones with the message, “Damned be Khomeini, death to Khamenei and Raisi, Hail to Rajavi.”
This is the latest in a series of offensive measures undertaken by the Resistance Units against the regime’s agencies and ministries, whose primary task is to wage propaganda and engage in censorship and intimidate the public.
On Monday, March 14, at 9:30 am Tehran time, dozens of websites belonging to the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance were defaced to show photos of Massoud and Maryam Rajavi.
The web pages also contained a crossed-out picture of Khamenei and written slogans “Death to Khamenei. Viva Rajavi.”
According to reports, by 11 am, 64 websites had been defaced and shut down. Also, at least 77 servers and 280 devices belonging to the Ministry of Culture were out of service.
In January, a major disruption took place at more than a dozen state-run TV and radio stations, in which footage of Massoud and Maryam Rajavi was aired along with audio slogans of “Death to Khamenei!” and “Viva Rajavi!”
Reports from inside the regime indicate that more than 600 TV and radio servers were offline and destroyed during the disruption.
“More than 400 TV and radio servers were offline and completely destroyed,” according to sources providing reports from inside Iran’s TV and radio networks.
“Footage related to the MEK were suddenly aired at 3 pm local time on 14 TV and 13 radio stations, and we were caught off guard,” according to reports from inside the regime.
It took the regime several weeks to recover from the attack and its programming to return to its normal procedure.
As part of the operation, the servers of the Tehran municipality were used to send SMS to more than 585,000 phones with the message, “Damned be Khomeini, death to Khamenei and Raisi, Hail to Rajavi.”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here
The servers of the Tehran municipality were used to send SMS to more than 585,000 phones with the message, “ death to Khamenei and Raisi, Hail to Rajavi.”