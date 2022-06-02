U.S. Action Plan on Global Water Security

Water is the source of life, and it nurtures and sustains livelihoods and civilizations. Water security – sustainable access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services, as well as water to sustain ecosystems and for agriculture, energy, and other activities – is fundamental to human well-being and central to international peace and national security. When water is scarce, it becomes more difficult for communities to produce food, to prevent the spread of disease and protect public health, and to drive economic growth. Water stress contributes to regional instability, drives mass migration, and can lead to broader conflict.

Vice President Harris launched the White House Action Plan on Global Water Security, a landmark whole-of-government effort to achieve a water-secure world. The plan covers the full spectrum of global water issues and advances United States leadership on water security.

Secure and sustainable access to safe water is an essential element of national security, and the Department of State is working together with our partners and allies to facilitate water cooperation and engagement on water management across our development programming and diplomatic efforts. Through the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs’ Office of Conservation and Water, we are coordinating with the U.S. Agency for International Development to update the U.S. Global Water Strategy, which outlines a whole-of-government approach to create a more water-secure world, where people and nations have the water they need to be healthy, prosperous, and resilient.

As the Vice President said, water scarcity is a global problem, and the State Department, together with our partners, will work to help achieve a global solution.