Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,691 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Action Plan on Global Water Security

Water is the source of life, and it nurtures and sustains livelihoods and civilizations. Water security – sustainable access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services, as well as water to sustain ecosystems and for agriculture, energy, and other activities – is fundamental to human well-being and central to international peace and national security. When water is scarce, it becomes more difficult for communities to produce food, to prevent the spread of disease and protect public health, and to drive economic growth.  Water stress contributes to regional instability, drives mass migration, and can lead to broader conflict.

Vice President Harris launched the White House Action Plan on Global Water Security, a landmark whole-of-government effort to achieve a water-secure world.  The plan covers the full spectrum of global water issues and advances United States leadership on water security.

Secure and sustainable access to safe water is an essential element of national security, and the Department of State is working together with our partners and allies to facilitate water cooperation and engagement on water management across our development programming and diplomatic efforts.  Through the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs’ Office of Conservation and Water, we are coordinating with the U.S. Agency for International Development to update the U.S. Global Water Strategy, which outlines a whole-of-government approach to create a more water-secure world, where people and nations have the water they need to be healthy, prosperous, and resilient.

As the Vice President said, water scarcity is a global problem, and the State Department, together with our partners, will work to help achieve a global solution.

You just read:

U.S. Action Plan on Global Water Security

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.