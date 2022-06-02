PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

June 1, 2022 Bong Go commends achievements of SEA Games medalists as PRRD provides add'l incentives and awards Senator Christopher "Bong" Go congratulated Team Philippines on their amazing performance at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, as the medalists paid President Rodrigo Duterte a courtesy call at the Malacañang Palace, where the latter also presented them with incentives and awards. Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, rewards a Filipino athlete PhP300,000 for each gold medal earned, while a silver and bronze medal are worth PhP150,000 and PhP60,000, respectively. Medalists who break current Philippine records, SEA Games standards, or world records in any measurable international competition may also be eligible for cash rewards, as determined by the Philippine Sports Commission. The President has consistently been supportive of athletes by providing them necessary support and additional benefits throughout his term. During the courtesy visit, President Duterte also conferred the athletes with the Order of Lapu-Lapu award and additional incentives after a successful appeal from Go. Gold medalists were given P250,000 while silver and bronze medalists were given P150,000 and P100,000 each, respectively. Team sports with two to four members were given the same amount divided amongst themselves while athletes in teams with more than five members were each given 25% of the said amounts depending on their medals. This is on top of what was provided in accordance with RA10699. Go, on the other hand, also provided small tokens to the athletes and coaches who were present during their courtesy visit and vowed to continue promoting their welfare as a legislator, public servant, and sports enthusiast himself. Team Philippines finished fourth in the medal table with a total of 227 medals, including 52 gold medals, 70 silver medals, and 105 bronze medals. In a statement, Go, who is the head of the Senate Committee on Sports, expressed gratitude for the efforts of all the athletes who competed in the biennial sports meet. "Taus-puso ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga atletang Pilipino na nagbigay ng karangalan sa ating bayan," Go said. "Isang mataas na pagsaludo din sa lahat ng mga manlalaro natin, sa kanilang mga coaches at mga trainors na naghanda sa mahabang panahon para sa palarong ito," the senator acknowledged. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also earlier pushed for the allocation of sufficient funding for the preparation, training and participation of Filipino athletes in the 2022 SEA Games. He also pushed for funding for the site development and preparation of the Master Development Plan of the Philippine Sports Training Center. "Ako naman, bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, patuloy ko pong susuportahan ang ating mga atleta sa abot ng aking makakaya. Noong 2020 ay naisabatas ang pagtatayo ng National Academy of Sports (NAS) sa pamamagitan ng Republic Act 11470�na ako ang may-akda at isa sa co-sponsor sa Senado hanggang maging ganap na batas," Go said while adding "pwedeng hasain ang talento at kakayahan ng ating mga batang atleta habang sila ay nag-aaral." Emphasizing the country's great sporting potential, Go has repeatedly urged the government to continue improving its sports development initiatives, particularly in terms of providing adequate support for local athletes and promoting sports at the grassroots level. "Malaki ang tulong ng sports sa pagdevelop ng ating kabataan. They are taught values of discipline and hard work. At the same time, we are complementing our efforts of keeping them away from illegal drugs and crime, and making them productive citizens of our country," Go explained. As the country continues to improve on its sports performance, the senator applauded the government's ongoing efforts to fully support Filipino athletes when it comes to their training and other forms of assistance. "Nakikita naman po natin sa kanilang ipinamalas sa nakaraang mga palaro na basta malakas ang suporta ng pamahalaan ay maganda rin ang kanilang nagiging performance," he highlighted. He appealed for the incoming administration to continue strengthening programs, financial aid, and infrastructure to help the athletes succeed. "Marami nang magagandang idinulot ang ating mga efforts para masuportahan ang atletang Pilipino at mapalakas ang sports development programs sa bansa. Paigtingin pa natin lalo ito," Go said.