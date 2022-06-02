Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size Reach USD 3.35 Billion in 2030 | Comapnies Eton, Sangean, Midland Radio

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from weather service providers

Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from weather service providers in various countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global weather alert/warning systems market size reached USD 1.74 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Initiatives being undertaken by international bodies such as the United Nations to promote the usage of weather alert systems in developing countries is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

On 3 March 2022, the Secretary-General of the United Nations announced a project to ensure the availability of weather alert systems in all developing countries. The collaboration with the World Meteorological Organization aims to reduce the risks associated with unexpected climate changes. In addition, early warning systems enable monitoring of real-time atmospheric conditions at sea and on land, and thus play an important role in predicting upcoming weather events. Moreover, expanding use into developing countries allows populations to prepare for potentially adverse weather conditions and disasters such as tropical storms, heavy rains and flooding, heatwaves, and forest fires, among others, caused by global warming and climate change.

Extreme exposure and vulnerability to weather events is a major factor driving demand for weather alert/warning systems and supporting market revenue growth

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1030

Significant investments by major companies such as Midland Radio, Eton Corporation, Sangean, and others play a major role in driving market revenue growth. These companies are increasingly deploying technologies such as heat-based sensors, diode detector-based radio frequency sensors, and others to innovate products that precisely meet end-users requirements. For instance, Midland’s WR400 enables users to connect an external alerting device. In addition, the device enables users to customize it according to their preferences.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of having NOAA all hazards weather radio is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. NOAA all hazards weather radio is critical as it provides alerts related to severe weather conditions and also provides information related to train derailments, terrorist attacks, and more. Increasing demand can also be attributed to the availability of portable emergency NOAA weather radios. This type of radio is ideal during travel. Moreover, the batteries included are by far the most convenient to power the emergency radio and listen while traveling.

Weather service providers segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for wireless emergency alerts is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment. Wireless emergency alerts are a type of emergency signal that is sent via a FEMA gateway to participating wireless carriers who in turn transmit to subscribers\' mobile handsets. This is especially useful during the sudden formation of a tornado and for flash flood warnings. In addition, wireless emergency alerts significantly improve government outreach during emergencies.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The signs of escalating climate change and impacts from extreme weather events are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rapid advancements in meteorological instruments and significant investments by governments in various countries have contributed to market revenue growth and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Get Discount on the Latest Report of UAS Traffic Management System Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1030

Some major companies in the global market report include Eton Corporation, Sangean, Midland Radio, Kaito Electronics, Inc., Earth Network, Inc., Vaisala, SS Trading Corporation, Pulsonic, Boltek, Dol-Sensors A/S, Visiplex, Inc., and Aplicaciones Tecnologicas S.A.

On 3 May 2022, Palo Alto Innovation, LLC, which is a leading provider of innovative product designs across various end-use industries and is headquartered in California, U.S., released the Sandman Doppler Smart Clock 1.4 update. It includes operating system upgrades, Wi-Fi connectivity, bug fixes, and more. The company is also releasing a redesigned Doppler screen that will provide customers with real-time weather updates. The weather forecast is updated every hour, allowing users to stay up to date on incoming weather or see the day\'s forecast. In addition, the display can be changed to show humidity levels, air quality data, and temperature information. Moreover, to facilitate interpretation, all values are color-coded.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/weather-alert-and-warning-systems-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global weather alert/warning systems market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Outdoor Warning Sirens

Local Television and Radio Stations

Cable Television Systems

Cellphone Applications

NOAA Weather Radio

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Agriculture

Transportation & Logistics

Aviation

Marine

Weather Service Providers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Click here to Get customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1030

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Weather Alert and Warning Systems by Players

4 Weather Alert and Warning Systems by Regions

4.1 Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

wind energy market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

offshore wind energy market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/offshore-wind-energy-market

autonomous emergency brakes market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market

off-highway vehicle telematics market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

mobility as a service market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobility-as-a-service-market

urban air mobility market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urban-air-mobility-market

automotive mems sensor market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-mems-sensor-market

unmanned ground vehicle market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-ground-vehicle-market

autonomous delivery vehicles market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-delivery-vehicles-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.