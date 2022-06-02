Aircraft Seals Market Worth to be $3.05 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft seals market size is expected to reach USD 3.05 Billion in 2031 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global aircraft seals market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for new aircraft by commercial airlines and increasing defense budgets. According to figures published by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), commercial airlines will require more than 43,000 new aircraft between 2020 and 2039, fueled by innovations in aircraft design configuration to enhance fuel efficiency and to reduce carbon footprint of the global aviation sector. In addition, increase in demand for hybrid and electric propulsion aircraft is driving revenue growth of the aircraft seals market.

Rise in demand for new aircraft for commercial and defense sectors is a key factor driving global aircraft seals market revenue growth

Aircraft seals find extensive use in hydraulic sealing systems deployed in aviation technology applications. These hydraulic sealing systems are exposed to harsh temperature variations and hostile pressure media, which lead to faster aging of sealing materials compared to conventional applications, and hence reduce the performance efficiency of seals.

Market players are making substantial investments in the development of specialized aircraft seals, such as rod seals, to cater to requisite performance levels, with improved dependability. In addition, aerospace seals market revenue growth is fueled by an increase in defense budget, resulting in procurement of new transport and fighter aircraft for military use. In 2020, worldwide military expenditure was expected to be more than USD 1,980 billion, representing a rise of nearly 2.6% than 2019.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 26 January 2021, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions made an announcement about the introduction of Turcon VL Seal II, which is a distinctive and innovative seal hydraulic sealing of actuators in landing gear and flight controls. This seal delivers improved sealing efficiency, greater reliability, and enables easier installation.

Among the product type segments, the dynamic seals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Dynamic aircraft seals separate or retain fluids, contain pressure, and keep out contaminants. These aircraft seals produce a barrier between stationary and moving surfaces in linear or rotary applications, including rotating shafts and pistons. Furthermore, demand for dynamic seals is high owing to their comprehensive usage in a varied range of applications such as flight controls, hydraulics, engine systems, and others. Furthermore, various developmental strategies adopted by market players are expected to support revenue growth for the segment. On 3 March 2021 for instance, two Italian companies, Dichtomatik S.a.s. di Externa Italia S.r.l. and Freudenberg Sealing Technologies S.a.s. di Externa Italia S.r.l.u, merged to form Freudenberg Sealing Technologies. The newly formed organization implements SAP to allow easy access to online ordering platform for sales of dynamic seals.

The polymers segment among the materials segments accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Plastics deliver numerous benefits, which makes these a preferable material in production of aircraft seals. Benefits offered by polymer as a seal material, include corrosion, chemical, and impact resistance, lightweight property, and durability. Acrylic and polycarbonate plastics are used in producing aircraft seals due to excellent resistance to thermal expansion and as aircraft are often subjected to harsh temperatures.

Aircraft seals market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rising disposable income, increasing air passenger traffic, and growing demand for new aircraft in countries such as China and India

Some major companies in the market report include Parker Hannifin Corp., Ducommun Incorporated, Regal Rexnord Corporation, AB SKF, PPG Industries Inc., Trelleborg AB, Eaton Corporation PLC, STACEM, DP Seals Ltd., Brown Aircraft Supply Inc., Jaco Aerospace, Inc., and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft seals market report based on product type, materials, aircraft type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Static Seals

Dynamic Seals

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Metals

Polymers

Composites

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aircraft Frame

Engine

Avionics & Electrical System

Landing Gear System

Flight Control & Hydraulics System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

