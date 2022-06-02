Tactical Communication Market Size Worth $29.14Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The tactical communication market is expected to grow from $18.12 billion in 2022 to $29.14 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Tactical Communication Marke t Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Airborne, Shipborne, Land, and Underwent), Type [Soldier Radio, Manpack Radio, Vehicular Intercommunication Radio (VIC), High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR), and Others], Technology [Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) and Next-Generation Network (NGN)], and Application (ISR, Combat, Communications, and Command & Control)”, the global tactical communication market growth is driven by the rising concerns related to security of military communications & rising modernisation and replacement of aging communication equipment.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014489/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 18.12 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 29.14 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 215 No. Tables 106 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Platform, Type, Technology, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Tactical Communication Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Some of the key tactical communication market players include BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamic, Thales Group, and Elbit Systems Ltd. During this study, several major market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the global tactical communication market players and its ecosystem.

In March 2022, the US Air Force has chosen BAE Systems to supply software-defined radios for its Airborne High-Frequency Radio Modernization (AHFRM) program, with assistance from FlexRadio.

In May 2022, Thales was one of two vendors given a US$ 6 billion ceiling Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Army to produce upgraded tactical radios under the Combat Net Radio (CNR) modernization program.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00014489/





Tactical communications are military communications in which information, including commands and military intelligence, is passed from one command, person, or location to another on a battlefield, especially during combat. It can be conveyed in many forms, such as verbally, written, visual, or audio.

The military's tactical communication capabilities are being forced to develop due to the rising trend of asymmetric warfare such as mass destruction, terrorism, financial crime, and cyber-attacks. The global armed forces are concentrating on improving the network-based communication capabilities of its military equipment across the land, air, and sea domains to improve combat effectiveness, which is driving the tactical communication market's growth. Due to national safety and security, the global tactical communication industry has consistently developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many countries and companies operating in the tactical communication market signed various contracts and agreements. Moreover, the pandemic had an economic impact on industrial patterns, affecting imports, demands, and industrial trends. Thus, the growing shift toward the edge of safety, security, and communication will further boost the tactical communication market growth.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE





Tactical Communication Market: Platform Overview

Based on the platform, the tactical communication market is segmented into airborne, shipborne, land, and underwater. The airborne segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as advanced airborne communications are critical to the safety of all military flight operations in the tactical communication market. It includes high frequency and satellite communication radios and software-defined radio technology solutions. Airborne platforms collect detailed images and facilitate data collection on virtually any portion of the Earth's surface 24x7. Furthermore, these platforms were the sole non-ground-based platforms for early remote sensing work. Airborne tactical platforms include fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, and remotely piloted vehicles (RPV) or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). One of the most common powerful weapons in 21st-century combat is effective airborne communication. A coordinated response to a static or mobile danger in an open warfare situation will comprise ground forces, marine forces, and military aircraft. Better communication and coordination among these military assets will result in safer and more efficient outcomes. Thus, the above factors drive the tactical communication market share across the airborne platform.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00014489





Tactical Communication Market: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

North America witnessed a disruption in the supply chain of many industries due to restrictions in logistics and the closing of manufacturing facilities. In the region, the COVID-19 outbreak has hampered the tactical communication market. Although the pandemic adversely affected the defense industry, the market grew remarkably in 2020. The increasing demand for communication tools to improve situational awareness to combat the pandemic has aided the tactical communication market in limiting its impact. During the pandemic, the rapid expansion of cross-border tensions and terrorism boosted the demand for tactical communication. As a result, the tactical communication market growth is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years.

During the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain in the North America tactical communication market was disrupted, and a decline in customer orders was also observed. Furthermore, there were disruptions in supply chains for various orders placed by the customers and contractors, which resulted in revenue loss in the tactical communication market size. The military sector was one of the severely affected sectors due to the pandemic.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014489/





Browse Adjoining Reports:

Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Services); Technology (Land Mobile Radio, Long-Term Evolution); Application (Transportation, Mining, Public Safety, Utility, Others); Geography () and Geography

Next-Generation Network Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Internet Video, IPTV and Video on Demand, File Sharing and Web Data, Gaming); End-User (Telecom Service Provider, Internet Service Provider, Government) and Geography

Next Generation Communication Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Communication Technology (Wired Communication Technology, Wireless Communication Technology); End User (Manufacturing, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others) and Geography

Mission Critical Communication (MCX) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Technology (Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Long-Term Evolution); Vertical (Public Safety and Government agencies, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Mining, Others) and Geography

Combat Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Sub-System (Self-Defense Management System, Identification System, Weapon Management System, Situational Awareness System); Component (Hardware, Software); Platform (Destroyers, Submarines, Frigates, Fast Attack Craft (FAC), Aircraft Carriers) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/tactical-communications-market/