New document liveness detection from ID R&D launches globally to address identity fraud

IDLive® Doc enhances digital identity verification solutions to detect document-based spoof attacks without adding user friction

ID R&D's IDLive Doc saved RealAML years of in-house development, helped acquire new customers, and immediately demonstrated its ability to stop fraud attacks.” — Jordan McCown, CEO and Co-founder, RealAML

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, a provider of market-leading liveness and voice biometrics products, today announced that its new IDLive® Doc product for document liveness detection has been put into production by customers on three continents to enhance the fraud detection capabilities of their digital identity verification solutions. It does so by detecting when a user fraudulently presents a document displayed on a screen as proof of identity instead of a live document in their possession. ID R&D partners have expressed an urgent need for document liveness detection after analyses exposed evidence of this type of presentation attack. IDLive Doc saves costs for companies by helping to automate the manual inspection of documents, with universal coverage across all identity documents and accuracy that avoids adding friction for genuine users.

The convenience of digital onboarding continues to drive growth in its adoption, letting applicants present proof of identity by using their mobile device to present an image of their driver’s license or passport along with a “selfie.” But without effective document liveness detection in place, fraudsters can present digital reproductions of IDs as a way to submit false identity information, and these attacks can be conducted at scale. Onboarding is a critical time to ensure the validity of an identity claim, but easy access to digital document images from illicit sources makes this variety of attack especially problematic.

“ID R&D's IDLive Doc saved RealAML years of in-house development, helped acquire new customers, and immediately demonstrated its ability to stop fraud attacks,” commented Jordan McCown, CEO and Co-founder of RealAML. “IDLive Doc integrated seamlessly into our existing KYC process without disrupting other core components.”

“Document liveness detection is an urgent need among our customers, and several are already benefiting from its implementation, beginning with analysis of their previous enrollees,” said Alexey Khitrov, CEO at ID R&D. “We’re pleased to be leading the advancement of research in this domain of fraud prevention, and the first to provide a product dedicated to addressing it.”

IDLive Doc performs document liveness detection without introducing friction to the user experience or tipping off would-be fraudsters to the security measure. It can be added as an added enhancement to identity verification solutions without disrupting or altering existing workflows. IDLive Doc works regardless of the type of identity document and operates seamlessly with the single-frame facial liveness detection capabilities of ID R&D’s IDLive Face product.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 60 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.