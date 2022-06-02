Starboundpad And Its Private Sale Launch - Everything To Know About The Cardano Based Project Accelerator

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starboundpad.com IDO Launchpad is a decentralized accelerator and swapping platform, connecting early-stage Cardano innovators and projects with our community of donors. We provide $STAR holders early access and guaranteed allocation to seed rounds, presales, and private sales of Cardano projects.

The ever-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) token launchpad Starboundpad announced that its first DePo IDO public sale took place on May 19th, 2022.

Get ready for lift-off with Starboundpad, a revolutionary decentralized token launch platform that provides the most cost-effective and safest possible transaction environment to all participants. A Jigstack product built on the Cardano blockchain, Starboundpad’s seamless user interface allows sales campaigns to be set up in just a few minutes and immediately tap into a global network of enthusiastic investors!

Access powerful and highly customizable automation through an easy-to-use system to create the optimal structure for your token launch campaign. Starboundpad’s low fee structure helps to keep costs down and get your project off to the best possible start. Anyone can participate in the early stages of exciting new project launches thanks to Starboundpad’s intuitive design that connects to your MetaMask wallet and simplifies the entire process.

Our ecosystem of Cardano-native ventures is powering the first use cases on Cardano and building a foundation for long-term success.

Through our launchpad, we’re able to bring together some of the most promising early-stage projects in the Cardano ecosystem with our community of donors, who are able to provide them with the resources they need to grow and succeed.

We’re excited to announce that we’ve launched our first cohort of projects, which you can learn more about below. We believe that these projects have the potential to make a real impact on the Cardano ecosystem and we’re proud to be supporting them.

Buying $STAR Tokens: How To Do It

Step 1: Purchase ADA from an exchange

Step 2: Send ADA to your YOROI wallet ( Download Here )

Step 3: Send ADA on YOROI wallet to the private sale address below:

addr1qxk8eaj99sz7scvaw6fsgmy0wget6fjuqff6akp5mpyj9aj2lryhpth8z42w52mp383nhzsw0e6vasud6z8myk00eu2qdx5pl6

By evaluating the whitepaper and transaction schedule, potential investors may quickly analyze a project before committing money using Starboundpad.

You may share and earn both online and offline. With commission on affiliate sales, and rewards paid directly into your Cardano wallet, you may participate in affiliate marketing from virtually any device with a web browser.

Starboundpad has not just provided a new model for seed funding, but it's also opened the door for other startups to join in. Investing in new ideas like being on a plane is now easier than ever before thanks to Starboundpad's automated rounds. You can fly premium economy, business class, or even first class depending on how much $STAR

Starboundpad is the most affordable and efficient choice on the market. It does not require you to convert your token into a neutral asset, as you may use our solution in exchange for one percent of the entire distribution. We also charge a 0.5% bounty for marketing and a 1% contribution to our network vault, in addition to our existing platform

Although this should not be the case, a non-custodial and transparent approach in the cryptocurrency sector is typically described as being "opt-in." Starboundpad is a completely permissionless solution.

Bottomline

The Starboundpad platform is a next-generation token launchpad for the Defi sector. Its hands-free automation and a la carte sale structure make it permissionless. Vendors can alter such aspects as token lock sequences, distribution, and vesting periods using our API.

In Starboundpad's simple interface, ease of use is prioritized, allowing users to access platform features with just a few clicks. Starboundpad lowers barriers to adoption by making the experience as intuitive as possible, allowing everyone access to DeFi.

The Rug-pull Protection System protects investors and token projects by providing a layer of security. Team tokens can be locked up in a publicly viewable smart contract with a simple click-and-deploy mechanism. Investors, on the other hand, are given access to a non-custodial third-party token bank. It's a win-win for everyone!

Starboundpad is the first end-to-end solution for STO's, providing everything from a customizable sales platform to rug-pull protection. We're making it easy for projects to issue compliant security tokens and for investors to buy them.

PR Contact: Name: Joseph Weiss Email: starboundpad -at- aol.com Website: https://starboundpad.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/starboundpad