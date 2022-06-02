Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market to reach USD 1,584.8 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% :Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and biopsies is a key factor driving aspiration & biopsy needles market revenue growth

Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Size – USD 875.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Trends – Rapid urbanization and growing population resulting in an increase in cancer cases” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aspiration & biopsy needles market size was USD 875.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer cases owing to various lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization and rising pollution levels, and changing consumption habits and increasing cancer awareness programs and screening and tests by governments and various global health organizations are some of the key factors driving global aspiration and biopsy needles market revenue growth. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, around 18,094,716 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Biopsy needles segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. High accuracy and less invasive in obtaining tissue samples for diagnosis are major factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period. Growing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures over conventional methods attributes to the rapid adoption of segment. Biopsy needles enable accurate examination of tissue and identification of other conditions such as inflammatory, infections, and autoimmune disorders. Provision of performing procedures in outpatient settings with minimal requirements of preparation is a major factor driving demand for biopsy needles, especially in resource-restrained countries.

Image-guided segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Ease of detection as image-guided needle biopsy enables doctors to inspect suspicious areas that cannot be felt through the skin or are easily visible. This is a key factor driving high demand for image-guided biopsy needle procedures. Rising preference for minimally invasive biopsy is a major factor supporting growth of this segment.

Cancer/tumor segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrial development, and rising pollution levels and emissions are contributing to increasing number of health disorders and prevalence of cancers thereby increasing the demand for treatments. Rising awareness regarding various cancers is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment, especially since the pandemic increased need for screening and testing. Rising cases of suspicious lesions is also increasing need for faster pathological confirmation of malignancy for proper treatment. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and 685,000 death were recorded globally.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market:

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cardinal Health, Conmed Corporation, Dr. Japan Co., Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Olympus Corporation, Hakko Co., Ltd., and Inrad Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global remote access solutions market on the basis of product, procedures, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Biopsy needles

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) needles

Core-Needle Biopsy (CNB) needles

Aspiration needles

Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Ultrasound-guided

CT-guided

MRI guided

Image-guided

Stereotactic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cancer/Tumor

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Kidney cancer

Bone & bone marrow cancer

Other cancers

Wound

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 – 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

