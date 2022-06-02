Decentralized Finance Platforms Market Size Reach USD 507.92 Billion in 2028 | Leading Comapnies MakerDAO, Aave Etc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing innovations in crypto space is driving growth of DeFi platform market

Market Size – USD 13.01 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms market size is expected to reach USD 507.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 43.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. DeFi is a decentralized financial platform and can replace middlemen such as brokerages and banks. It enables automatic execution of smart contracts and manages interest payments. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of DeFi platforms market.

The report also delivers a comparative analysis of the historical and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the projected growth rate of the market over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. Some of the prominent players of the market are Compound Labs, Inc., MakerDAO, Aave, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Balancer, Bancor Network, and Badger DAO.

The report sheds light on the growth prospects and growth driving factors that are likely to influence the market growth and propel the market to be extremely profitable over the coming years. The report also assesses the challenges and restraining factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast timeline.

The product landscape of the Decentralized Finance Platforms market includes:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blockchain Technology

Decentralized Applications (dApps)

Smart Contracts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Assets Tokenization

Compliance & Identity

Marketplaces & Liquidity

Payments

Data & Analytics

Decentralized Exchanges

Prediction industry

Stablecoins

Others

The section covers the analysis of the market share and revenue generated by each product and offers insights into the segment exhibiting promising growth over the projected timeline.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In December 2020, TrustToken launched DeFi lending protocol, TrueFi, allowing users to generate stable, high returns, and enable approved borrowers with quick, fixed-term, and fixed-rate with no collaterals. The platform recorded USD 35 million in the total value locked (TVL) within 24 hours of going live. TrueFi is already being used by Alameda Research, which is a quantitative crypto trading firm that operates in crypto derivatives exchange FTX.

The data & analytics segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. DeFi protocols provide a unique advantage for data analysis as well as decision-making regarding risk management and financial opportunities due to their transparency in data and network activities. Rapid increase in DeFi applications has led to the development of several dashboards and tools that help users compare yield and liquidity and assess platform risk.

The smart contract segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 as it is the backbone of DeFi protocols and applications. Smart contracts refer to applications stored in blockchain and have access to financial institutions. Smart contracts act as custodians of digital transactions with customized criteria for details regarding when, how, and to whom these assets can be released.

The regional analysis of the Decentralized Finance Platforms market estimates the year-on-year growth of the market in the key geographies of the world and provides details about the sales and revenue generated by each region. The region analysis also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The competitive landscape of the report covers company overviews, product portfolios, expansion strategies, manufacturing and production facilities, gross profit margins, and global position. It also focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report also covers a thorough analysis of the sales channel, distribution network, and supply chain processes.

Key Market factors focused on the report:

Key developments: The report provides overall coverage of key strategic developments, including strategic alliances, R&D advancements, product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and agreements of the key competitors of the market.

Key features of the market: The report provides an evaluation of revenue, prices, capacity, demand and supply, export/import, CAGR, market share, and gross margin. It also includes drivers, dynamics of the markets, the latest trends, and segmentation.

Analytical tools: The report includes the use of tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis to estimate the growth of the market and its key players.

Development of cryptocurrencies due to advancements in technology is driving demand for DeFi platforms