Collagen Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global collagen market size is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value. The growing application of collagen in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care products industry to fuel the demand for collagen proteins. The burgeoning popularity of anti-aging products is working in favour of the market. In addition, growing health issues among the geriatric population associated with muscle pain and aging require using the product to meet nutritional deficiencies. Busy lifestyles have driven the food manufacturing industry to produce new products that could meet the rise in demand from consumers, which, in turn, fuels the overall collagen market. International trade of these products has gained prominence with their increasing demand, complemented by improved transportation facilities.

Collagen is combined with other ingredients in various healthy products due to its various chemical and nutritional properties. Collagen peptides, due to their high binding properties, are used as a partial glucose replacer in protein bars. Collagen is also consumed in powder form, added to hot beverages, smoothies, or baked goods, to provide extra protein.

Gelatin is widely used in foods to improve elasticity, consistency, and stability. Gelatin is used to make gelatinous desserts, gummy candies, many yogurts, and some marshmallows. is also added to certain meats to prevent them from drying out and giving them an attractive glaze. By acting as a coagulant, gelatin can be used to precipitate impurities during manufacturing of wine, beer, cider, and juices. In dairy products, gelatin is often added to low-fat dairy products to provide the sensation of eating fat.



Key players in this market include GELITA AG (Germany), NITTA GELATIN, INC. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Junca Gelatines S.L. (Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins LLC. (US).

The key players are fixated upon improving their market shares, while their newer start-ups are being established rapidly in the market. The collagen market can be classified as a competitive market as it has the presence of many organized players, accounting for a major part of the market share, present at the global level, as well as unorganized players present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the Asian markets.

Report Highlights

The study's scope has been widened compared with the earlier version of the report. This new version includes refinement of the market size with respect to product type, source, application, form, and regional markets. It has been provided based on the COVID-19 impact at the global level.



Average Selling Price (ASP) trends, case study, porter’s five forces analysis, trade data and updated regulations, the share of top market players, and Market Quadrants (MQ) of established players and start-ups have also been updated in the latest version of the report.



Assumptions based on the COVID-19 impact have been included in the RM analysis section in the report.

Addition/Refinement in the market overview: Updated market-related drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been added to provide an in-depth market overview. Additional points provide more clarification and adequate substantial data regarding the market.

Additional segment: Additional new segment by form has been incorporated in the report. This segment is bifurcated into dry and liquid.

The new edition of the report also provides insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the collagen market, along with its effect on markets in different regions. The post-COVID impact is analyzed in three different scenarios: optimistic, realistic, and pessimistic.

In the new edition of the report, additional five companies, including Chaitanya Chemicals (India), Vital Proteins (US), Aspen Naturals (US), KAYOS (India), BIOCELL TECHNOLOGY (US), were profiled.

The latest version of the report includes updated financials, recent developments, product offerings, and COVID-19 related developments of different players operating in the collagen market.



Asia Pacific’s growth is attributed to the increasing demand for products that offer health benefits. Moreover, growing ageing population in various countries such as China and Japan are anticipated to drive the demand for supplements containing collagens as they help in joint pain. Collagen is used in food items, beverages, and dietary supplements to extend the shelf life as well as to maintain the texture and nutritive value of the final product.



Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

Marine Collagen Market by Type (Type I, Type III), Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical), Source (Skin, scales, and muscles, Bones & tendons), Animal and Region – Trends and Global Forecast to 2026

