Rice Protein Market Size is Expected to Rise Up USD 232.44 million by 2027

Rice Protein Market by Product (Hydrolysates, Isolates, Concentrates), Form (Inorganic, Organic), Application, Region, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global rice protein market is expected to grow from USD 121.47 million in 2019 to USD 232.44 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Europe holds the largest market share. European countries like France, UK, and Germany drives the market in the region, owing to the increased demand for allergen and gluten-free products, and a strong emphasis on a healthier lifestyle. The market in Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth. In the region, China holds the largest market share, owing to an increase in demand for nutritional products, growing consumer awareness, and increasing R&D activities by manufacturers. In the South America region, Brazil is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to increasing organic rice farming, and supportive government schemes for the usage of organic products.

Some of the notable players in the market are Nutrition Resource Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., AIDP Inc., Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Ltd., RiceBran Technologies, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Axiom Foods Inc. In February 2018, Axiom Foods Inc. received first method of use application patent for Oryzatein rice protein by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The product segment includes hydrolysates, isolates, and concentrates. The isolate segment holds the largest market share, as it separates proteins from food and results in the low amount of fat, carbohydrate, and fibre. The demand for concentrates segment is anticipated to grow, owing to the low cost and ability to replace similar products. Consumers are attracted to concentrates as they are healthier than whey. Based on form, the market is segmented into inorganic and organic. Organic rice protein segment holds the largest share in the market, owing to its high nutritional value, rising confectionary enhances metabolism of the body, improves muscle mass, and nutrition and power composition of human body. The application segment includes organic (bakery & confectionery, dairy alternatives, sports & energy nutrition, meat analogues & extenders), inorganic (animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics). The organic segment hols the largest market share, owing to rising bakery and confectionary, sports and energy drinks along with an increase in vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO products. Meat analogues and extenders segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to rising vegan population, shift in preferences towards a vegan diet, and reducing the risk of high cholesterol, obesity, and heart diseases. The inorganic rice protein from food and beverages application segment is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rising demand in plant proteins, cost-effectiveness, and increasing health and animal cruelty. Pharmaceutical segment is also expected to grow, as they have an excellent amino acid profile with non-GMO, cholesterol-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing popularity of organic rice proteins, increase in demand for protein and protein products, usage of rice protein as a substitute to animal proteins, and increasing popularity of organic rice proteins due to higher protein composition. The factors restraining the market growth are an increase in the cost of raw materials required for production, availability of substitute product in plant protein, and low consumer awareness about rice proteins. The organic rice protein can meet the needs of consumers looking for non-allergen, gluten-free, and lactose-free sources of protein, therefore possess great opportunity to the market. Thus, the market is expected to grow, owing to the rising awareness about vegan diet among people.

The global rice protein market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

