Seeking Schools and Educators to Pilot New High School Statistics and Data Science Course

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA’s) Teaching and Learning Lab, is seeking educators who are interested in piloting a modern approach to teaching statistics and data science.

Our hope is that this course will be highly engaging for students and produce transferable knowledge that could open new career pathways. It is for everyone interested in how data and computers are being used today across many fields.

This course is rigorous, but because it is taught from the perspective of modern computational methods, it depends less on detailed prior knowledge from earlier mathematics courses. The rigor comes from the challenge of the assignments and the quality of the work expected of students.

All students learn coding in R, a programming language used in college and industry for data science applications. No prior experience with coding is necessary. Most assignments involve writing code which is then executed right within the digital textbook. In-class assignments are organized around Jupyter notebooks, a tool used by data scientists in the real world.

As part of this pilot, educators will:

Receive access to interactive, online textbook

Receive all accompanying teacher and student materials

Take part in a 2-week summer study group (online) to prepare for teaching the course (July 11-22 OR July 25-August 5)

Have access to daily office hours throughout the school year for on-going support

Participate in a professional learning community with other educators from Maine who are piloting this course

This opportunity is open to any Maine educator, currently employed in a Maine public school, who is interested, and no prior experience is required since you will be provided with all the training and support you need.

We will be holding an information session next week for anyone who is interested in finding out more. Please register at the following links:

Wednesday, June 8th, from 3:30-5pm

To sign up for the pilot, please complete the following short form.

For questions or more information please contact Beth Lambert, Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning, Beth.Lambert@maine.gov