VOTE OF THANKS BY THE HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER – FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA: CONCLUSION OF THE OFFICIAL FLAG RAISING CEREMONY: 1st JUNE, 2022 (MALAE O TIAFAU)

SAMOA, June 2 - We have come to the end of the official flag raising ceremony this morning. Although our celebration is a little bit different this year due to COVID 19 restrictions, the significance and the prominence of this celebration has continued nevertheless.

As the chairperson of the 60th Independence Preparation Committee, I wish to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all invited guests, and everyone who are here today, witnessing the raising of our national flag to mark this year long celebration.

I thank Reverend Elder Iosefa Uilelea, for the Word of God this morning. May His anointing and blessings be upon you in your calling.

To all sectors of Government, thank you for all your support and efforts in preparing this event. I have noticed and appreciated the talents and gifts of our police royal band. Dancing, singing at the same time you serve to protect our country, is indeed a rare combination.

The celebration for our 60 years of Independence will continue for the whole year. This will give our people the opportunity to witness our programmes for Independence as in past years, which includes various cultural entertainments, cultural games such as the fautasi regatta and other similar programmes.

We anticipate and pray that the Lord will continue to guide us as we sail with faith throughout this yearlong celebration.

I wish good health to our Head of State, the Member of the Council of Deputies, our government, development partners, and the people of Samoa.

I also wish all districts and villages around the country memorable and eventful celebrations today.

Congratulations once again, on the celebration of our 60 years of Independence.

SOIFUA.