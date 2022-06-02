Acrylic Polymer Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing demand for sustainable acrylic polymer formulations and products

The global acrylic polymer market size reached USD 591.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing usage of high-performance industrial cleaning needs and rapid advancements in industrial technologies, as well as rising demand for sustainable fashion products are driving market revenue growth. Technological advancements and use of more innovative approaches and techniques for development of more effective products with a sustainability objective are other key factors expected to support revenue growth of the market. For instance, on May 4, 2022, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (TAF), which is a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, launched Regal, which is a recycled acrylic fiber made from acrylic waste that has already received Global Recycled Standards (GRS) certification.

Increasing demand for flexographic printing is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Flexographic printing, also known as flexo printing, is a popular method for producing large quantities of custom labels for use in food and beverage packaging, business forms, newspapers, wallpaper, gift wrapping paper, and many others. Water-based acrylic polymers are widely used in the production of flexographic inks.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current Acrylic Polymer market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Some major companies in the global market report include Dow, BASF SE, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., Arkema, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Ashland, Lubrizol Corporation, Chemipol, MCTRON Inc., Nouryon, and Gellner Industrial LLC.

Highlights from the Report

Polymethyl Methacrylate segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand is primarily due to various material properties of polymethyl methacrylate; for instance, the material is hard and has excellent thermal and heat resistance. Majority of commercially available polymethyl methacrylate acrylic polymer has excellent Ultraviolet (UV) stability.

Paintings & coatings segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for acrylic polymer emulsions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Acrylic polymer emulsions are water-based polymers that can be produced from methyl methacrylate, and butyl acrylate, among others.

Market in North America accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing production of plastic materials, as well as rapid product innovations, are driving market revenue growth in this region.

The report studies the historical data of the Acrylic Polymer Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented global acrylic polymer market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyacrylamide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Acrylic Polymer market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

