Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,882 in the last 365 days.

Prognos Health and xCures Partner to enable Access to Real World Oncology Datasets

The new collaboration focuses on improving outcomes by continuous learning from every patient’s journey across diverse datasets

Providing the ability to combine patients’ data across all data types including lab, claims, pharmacy, EHR, mortality, and SDoH data is critical to improving patient outcomes in Oncology”
— Sundeep Bhan, founder and CEO of Prognos
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Prognos Health and xCures announced a collaboration to enable real-world data access and insights for life science companies across multiple use cases. The multi-year agreement will enable linking and access to xCures de-identified data and Prognos healthcare data marketplace.

“We are excited about combining our respective capabilities to improve outcomes and drive powerful insights on gaps in care, therapy impact, and real-world patient outcomes in oncology,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “We are focused on finding the right treatment for cancer patients and together we believe we can help accelerate that goal.”

“Collaborating with xCures is a great example of how Prognos is solving for disconnected, siloed data that cannot interoperate and leaves an incomplete view of the patient, said Sundeep Bhan, founder and CEO of Prognos. “Providing the ability to combine patients’ data across all data types including lab, claims, pharmacy, EHR, mortality, and SDoH data is critical to improving patient outcomes in Oncology.”

Prognos and xCures utilize Datavant’s Encrypted Token Technology, which enables HIPAA-compliant linking of de-identified patient records to exchange data seamlessly and securely throughout the Datavant ecosystem of partners.

About Prognos Health
Prognos Health is the leading clinically focused data and analytics platform company. The Prognos Factor® platform has the power to query billions of fully integrated lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients to answer or uncover key healthcare questions in minutes, not months. Leveraging the company’s patent-pending technology Prognos enables the agile exchange of integrated, patient-centric data between key healthcare stakeholders directly from the Prognos Marketplace.

About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit http://www.xcures.com or contact info@xcures.com.

Patrick van der Valk
xCures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Prognos Health and xCures Partner to enable Access to Real World Oncology Datasets

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.