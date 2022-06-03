Prognos Health and xCures Partner to enable Access to Real World Oncology Datasets
The new collaboration focuses on improving outcomes by continuous learning from every patient’s journey across diverse datasets
Providing the ability to combine patients’ data across all data types including lab, claims, pharmacy, EHR, mortality, and SDoH data is critical to improving patient outcomes in Oncology”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Prognos Health and xCures announced a collaboration to enable real-world data access and insights for life science companies across multiple use cases. The multi-year agreement will enable linking and access to xCures de-identified data and Prognos healthcare data marketplace.
“We are excited about combining our respective capabilities to improve outcomes and drive powerful insights on gaps in care, therapy impact, and real-world patient outcomes in oncology,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “We are focused on finding the right treatment for cancer patients and together we believe we can help accelerate that goal.”
“Collaborating with xCures is a great example of how Prognos is solving for disconnected, siloed data that cannot interoperate and leaves an incomplete view of the patient, said Sundeep Bhan, founder and CEO of Prognos. “Providing the ability to combine patients’ data across all data types including lab, claims, pharmacy, EHR, mortality, and SDoH data is critical to improving patient outcomes in Oncology.”
Prognos and xCures utilize Datavant’s Encrypted Token Technology, which enables HIPAA-compliant linking of de-identified patient records to exchange data seamlessly and securely throughout the Datavant ecosystem of partners.
About Prognos Health
Prognos Health is the leading clinically focused data and analytics platform company. The Prognos Factor® platform has the power to query billions of fully integrated lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients to answer or uncover key healthcare questions in minutes, not months. Leveraging the company’s patent-pending technology Prognos enables the agile exchange of integrated, patient-centric data between key healthcare stakeholders directly from the Prognos Marketplace.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit http://www.xcures.com or contact info@xcures.com.
