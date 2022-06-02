Remote Access Solutions Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2030
Growing demand for online education and Bring Your Own Device policy are key factors driving remote access solutions market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global remote access solutions market size reached USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing technological advancements with rapid growth of 5G cellular network coverage are key factors driving market revenue growth. Rapid adoption of BYOD policy in businesses and organizations, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased traction of remote access solutions trends such as remote productivity tracking, video conferencing tools, and virtual workspaces.
This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the Remote Access Solutions Market business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
Large enterprises segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on employee productivity and security in data-driven companies are key factor driving growth of the segment. Steady adoption of scalable remote access solutions such as Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering enterprise-level performance and security is driving revenue growth of the segment. High-quality user experience and efficiency are important factors in large enterprises for a smooth workflow and adoption of more advanced solutions is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Cloud-based segment revenue is expected to increase at a significantly steady rate over the forecast period. Demand for cloud-based remote access solutions has been increasing owing to better security than on-premise where many applications require access of the client on the user’s machine and installation of software, which can be a vulnerability point after the work is done. Rapid digital transformation has increased demand for remote access solutions, especially in the education sector. Provision for timely and secure access to computer resources of high-end and expensive desktop software such as AutoCAD and InDesign, among others, are some of the major factors supporting demand for cloud-based remote access solutions.
Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Remote Access Solutions Market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market's competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.
Emergen Research has segmented the global remote access solutions market on the basis of enterprise size, deployment mode, end-use, and region:
Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
On-Premise
Cloud
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
IT & Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Competitive Outlook:
The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Remote Access Solutions Market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players.
Leading companies operating across the global Remote Access Solutions Market:
ConnectWise, LLC., VMware, Inc., GoTo, TeamViewer, Microsoft, AnyDesk Software GmbH, Splashtop Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., BeyondTrust Corporation, and Kaseya Limited.
Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.
Remote Access Solutions Market Size Worth USD 7.8 Billion in 2030