Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Trends, Regional Outlook and Worldwide Demand in 2030 | Emergen Research

Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Size – USD 3.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%

Increasing requirement for improved and seamless end-to-end customer experience is a key factor driving Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CCaaS market size reached USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing requirement for improved and seamless end-to-end customer experience is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rapid adoption of cloud-based contact centers and increasing integration of Application Programming Interface (API) enabling centralization of data for easy access are some of the major factors contributing to the rapid demand for CCaaS solutions. Provision of omnichannel communication and implementation of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence enables centralization of every customer interaction which provides a competitive edge to enterprises.

Increasing requirement for improved and seamless end-to-end customer experience is a key factor driving Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market revenue growth. echnologies such as self-service, chatbots, and automated routing enable companies to serve more customers efficiently and cost-effectively. Integration of email, mobile, social media, and real-time chat with CCaaS solutions into a unified platform offers proper tracking of information and the journey of the customer thereby allowing seamless interaction. According to research, 68% of customers are annoyed when their call is transferred between departments.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Automatic call distribution segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Automatic call distribution offers excellent handling of large volumes of inbound calls and easy routing of calls in the least amount of time possible. Features such as call queuing and voicemail improve the efficiency of agents, which are contributing to higher customer satisfaction and better customer experience as well. Moreover, integration with other tools such as IVR makes customer support operations simple and efficient, hence driving demand for automatic call distribution in large and small & medium enterprises.

Large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the CCaaS market in 2021. Rising demand for the handling of a large volume of customer databases and maintenance of business operations for efficiency are a few of the key factors contributing to the surge in demand for CCaaS in large enterprises.

No requirement of hardware installation resulting in low maintenance cost and less investment in IT infrastructure is boosting demand for cloud-based CCaaS solutions in both large and small & medium enterprises. Support across various channels, reduced waiting time and easy access to data are contributing to the rapid adoption of CCaaS in large enterprises as it increases customer satisfaction and customer loyalty.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft, NICE Ltd., SAP, and Atos SE

Segmented the global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐬-𝐚-𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 (𝐂𝐂𝐚𝐚𝐒) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reporting & analytics

Customer collaboration

Automatic call distribution

Multichannel

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Workforce optimization

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Others

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer goods & retail

Government

IT & telecommunications

Travel & hospitality

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

