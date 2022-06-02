Online Payment Gateway Market Projected to Hit USD 193.27 Billion by 2030 growing at 10.18% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Rise in Crypto Payment Gateways Drives the Online Payment Gateway Market

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Online Payment Gateway Market Analysis By Type (Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways, Local Bank Integrates, Platform-Based Payment Gateway Solution, Others), By Application (Micro and Small Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Mid-Size Enterprises) - Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 193.27 Billion by 2030, registering an 10.18% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

The global online payment gateway market is witnessing vast revenue growth. The adoption of online payment solutions in major enterprises across industries is increasing at an even faster pace. Besides, the demand for user-friendly payment solutions in the online marketplace and purchasers is rising continually. Changing business need for increased online payment solutions and services to stay at the forefront of the market offer significant opportunities.

Rapid advances in technology increase the market size, improving performances of online payment gateway solutions, securing & automating financial transactions and billing routines. There is an increasing demand for B2B2C payment solutions; wherein there is a payment gateway. Also, there is a significant rise in consumer token offerings and NFT ramp, allowing users to buy NFTs with credit cards and bank accounts.

The online payment gateway market report is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into pro/self-hosted payment gateways, local bank integrates, platform-based payment gateway solutions, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into micro & small enterprises, mid-size enterprises, and large enterprises. The region segment is bifurcated into the Asia Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Online Payment Gateway Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global online payment gateway market. Factors such as the increase in online transactions and online business platforms contribute to market growth. Besides, the high inclination of consumers towards e-commerce platforms and the widespread utilization of debit cards, credit cards, and m-commerce influence the region's market shares.

Growing technological advances and the need for online payment gateway services in the region boost market revenues. Moreover, wide applications of online payment gateway solutions in different end-use segments and increasing dependence on electronic billing & online shopping push the market value. The proliferation of digitalization and automation in SMEs and large enterprises increase the use of online payment gateway solutions.

Enterprises are incorporating efficient payment solutions to tackle new challenges and ease their way to digitization. With technological upgrades and growing digitization in businesses, there is a growing need to have online payment solutions incorporated into every business. Resultantly, online payment gateway markets worldwide are garnering significant traction.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the online payment gateway industry, causing huge revenue loss. Pandemic crises that wreaked havoc on the supply chain and consumer purchase patterns raised the demand for an efficient payment ecosystem for sellers, services, and distribution. Technology providers strive to improve the functionality of their online payment gateway line through product upgrades and integrations.

Some areas that experienced an uptick in adopting online payment gateway solutions include utility bill payments & recharges, online gaming, OTT platforms, and online pharmacies & grocery stores. During the lockdown, online payment volumes boosted significantly. Also, government initiatives to help poor people with some funds through direct transfers to bank accounts.

Besides, the increasing focus of enterprises to drive business growth by automating their operational and business processes boosts the online payment gateway market size. Major trends observed in the market are increased uptake of cloud computing, cloud-based applications, and software as a service (SaaS) or on-demand software. The pandemic disruption changed consumer patterns shifting them from in-store to online/virtual purchases.

Enterprises focus on four key areas: adding contactless purchase & payment options by integrating advanced technologies, such as AI, ML, Cloud, and IoT, to address clients' critical business needs. Also, due to the massive shift toward online shopping and restricted spending, vendors were encouraged to take innovative steps to gain larger competitive advantages.

Strict lockdown mandates pushed online payments increasingly, fueling the growth of e-commerce sales worldwide. Also, contactless payment mandates shifted buying services, goods, and entertainment online. Contactless cards and e-wallets are the most extensively used payment methods that largely benefit consumers making more purchases online and using less cash.

The online payment gateway market witnesses increasing strategic initiatives, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and integration of advanced technologies. Industry leaders make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on May 16, 2022, MooPay, a crypto user-friendly payment platform, announced that it is working on building a Blockchain payment gateway to democratize crypto payments. Increasing cyber-attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide encourage crypto users to opt for non-custodial wallets for security. However, non-custodial wallets are often complicated for non-native crypto users.

Therefore, Blockchain technology is incorporated into the MooPay solution to provide a convenient user experience while maintaining decentralization as a primary premise. MooPay is a non-custodial wallet with Web2 and Web3 features, allowing users to have custody of their wallets on a non-custodial exchange platform.

MooPay has an interface similar to most Web2 payment gateways and accepts crypto payments from customers through Web3 features. All transactions on MooPay happen through SMART contracts. The company is completely on-chain, and everything transpires on-chain.

