Bitmedia donated more than $250,000 in crypto for supporting Ukraine
Bitmedia launches its own Fund: How Business keeps up with Charity during the warLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bitmedia.io has been actively supporting the Ukrainian humanitarian missions and refugees that had no choice but to flee the country. During almost three months of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the crypto ad network donated more than $250,000 to several top charities in a bid to ease the strain of the humanitarian crisis.
Bitmedia Charity Fund is a non-profit organization that is established to support Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Currently, Bitmedia is actively cooperating with the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, which has moved to military support at the beginning of the war and now provides humanitarian and military assistance to Ukrainian soldiers by means of hundreds of millions of hryvnias.
$50,000 - was donated to the Serhiy Prytula Foundation for buying a pickup truck for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
$100,000 - was spent on medicine, equipment and a minivan for the Security Service of Ukraine
Another share of the donated amount was dedicated to ammunition, military equipment, and improvements of cross-country delivery infrastructure and procurement. More on this can be found on Bitmedia Charity Fund’s social media channels: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Bitmedia donates money to Ukrainian and international charity funds
Today, Bitmedia Charity Fund actively supports the country with medical supplies, humanitarian aid for the war congested Eastern regions, and cars for the Ukrainian army.
Matvey Diadkov, the CEO of Bitmedia, expands further:
“In these particularly difficult times, we want to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and encourage our clients to join the charity. We are crypto enthusiasts willing to protect Ukrainian families and reunite war victims with their loved ones. The next step for us is to involve more B2B clients and crypto businesses in fundraising, improving procurement reporting, and increasing the volume of assistance provided to victims. We offer all our clients to make a donation and get a 15% deposit bonus.
Your donation to this fund will support Ukrainians in need, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups that mainly include the children.
By supporting our BCF, you allow us to respond to the most urgent needs! Donate now to help us provide vital aid to the people of and in Ukraine!”
BCF is currently at the final stage of legal registration as a charity organization. In addition, the fund actively cooperates with other Ukrainian and foreign charity funds, in a bid to improve the effectiveness of its reach.
About Bitmedia
Bitmedia is a top-rated crypto ad network since 2014 with more than 2000 active advertisers and 10000 crypto publishers. The company brings together advertisers and publishers in a way that aims to benefit both. Bitmedia offers customised targeting, flexible pricing models and benefitial solutions for its clients. Here you will find the most engaging audience as an advertiser, monetize your online assets as a crypto publisher
Kyryl B.
Bitmedia Fund
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn