Facilitate Local Partnerships and Create a Support Ecosystem for Ethnic Minority Women and Youth on Income Generation in Ha Giang, Viet Nam

UNESCO looks forward to the active engagement of the relevant authorities, training institutions, mass organizations, cooperatives and businesses, and all other stakeholders in creating an ecosystem to support these women in their plan for livelihood generation. With the support ecosystem in place, these women will be able to lead their life and manage their financial independence. With an improved economic situation, women and girls in these families will be better able to access opportunities, including education, employment, health and other services.

About the project: UNESCO kicked off the ‘We are ABLE’ project in 2019, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Training, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, and provincial authorities of the three project provinces of Ha Giang, Ninh Thuan and Soc Trang, with funding from the CJ Group (Republic of Korea) through the UNESCO Malala Fund for Girls' Right to Education. The project aims to address the issues of (i) out-of-school children and dropping out of school, especially for ethnic minority girls, (ii) gender-based violence at school, and (iii) limited employment opportunities for ethnic minority girls and women.

Photos: Photos: Cao Cuong – CEMA, Minh Chau – UNESCO