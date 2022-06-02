Call for Consultant (Nepali National only)

Office : Nepal

Sector : Science

Type of contract : Individual Consultant Contract

Duration of contract : 11 months (15 July 2022- 15 June 2023), Full Time

Duty Station : UNESCO Office, Kathmandu, Nepal

Application Deadline (17:00, local time) : 15 June 2022

UNESCO Core Values: Commitment to the Organization, Integrity, Respect for Diversity, Professionalism



Request for written proposal for a work assignment with UNESCO



UNESCO is inviting written proposals from Individual Consultants for the work assignment described in attachment- Terms of Reference.

The written proposal should comprise:

A Technical Proposal consisting of an up-to-date curriculum vitae, and

an approach and methodology for the assignment, a workplan, and comments on the Terms of Reference if any (no more than 4 pages in total). The amount to be charged for the assignment, which should be quoted in USD.

The proposal and any supporting documents must be in English .

UNESCO places great emphasis on ensuring that the objectives of the work assignment, as described in the Terms of Reference, are met. Accordingly, in evaluating the proposals for the assignment, attention will focus first and foremost on the technical elements. From those proposals deemed suitable in terms of the criteria in the Terms of Reference, UNESCO shall select the proposal that offers the Organization best value for money.

The proposal should be submitted by e-mail no later than the close of business (17:00, local time) on 15 June 2022. E-mail proposals should not exceed 5MB.

The e-mail address is:

. Proposal addressed at any other e-mail accounts will be disqualified.

It is the individual’s responsibility to ensure that his/her proposal is received by the deadline.

Terms of Reference

Consultant (SC)​​​​​​

Background and Objective:

Established in 1998, the UNESCO Office in Kathmandu contributes to building peace, alleviating poverty and fostering sustainable development and intercultural dialogue in Nepal through education, science, culture, communication and information. The Science unit in UNESCO mobilizes scientific knowledge and science policy for sustainable development, to preserve cultural heritage, promote cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, and to empower people through the free flow of ideas and access to information and knowledge. To achieve these objectives, the upcoming UNESCO Country Strategy (UCS) has prioritized three key areas in Science: Local and Indigenous Knowledge Systems (LINKS), Cryosphere to Biosphere and Open Science. The LINKS programme is a universal program of UNESCO and focuses on leveraging and prioritizing traditional, indigenous and local knowledge systems related to the management of natural resources, as well as mitigating natural disasters and adapting to the impacts of climate change. Understanding the importance of sustainable research and practice in the mountain regions, the Office will focus on climate change adaptation, mitigation and disaster risk reduction both in mountains and downstream areas. The upcoming country strategy also focus on fostering the links between science and society to enhance collaborations in the field to make science more accessible. In line with the UNESCO Country Strategy, the Office has established a Science unit in Kathmandu and has initiated several bilateral consultations with key stakeholders for each of the three identified key areas in Nepal. To strengthen these efforts, UNESCO is seeking a qualified and highly motivated individual to serve as consultant for its Office in Nepal. The assignment will be based in the UNESCO Kathmandu Office. Purpose of Assignment :

This consultancy has been put together in view of the UNESCO Country Strategy. The purpose of the assignment is to engage a consultant for enabling a series of dialogues and discussions with different stakeholders to build the Science Unit in the Office. The consultant will be expected to identify and build new partnerships, leverage existing partnerships and explore inter-sectoral synergies to strengthen the Office’s Science programmes. The consultant will be expected to identify, and lead projects, programmes and activities related to the key priority areas under Science in the UCS. Duties and Tasks :

Under the overall authority and immediate supervision of the UNESCO Head of Office, and in close collaboration with the Education, Culture and Communications Unit, the successful candidate will coordinate and collaborate with relevant government, inter-government and non-government organizations, universities, and public and private sector stakeholders within the UNESCO Country Strategy Framework. Action plan and Deliverables :

In particular, the Consultant will undertake the following tasks:

Organize and participate in meetings, discussions and conferences, bringing in individuals and organizations, including youth, young women and indigenous peoples, on key areas in natural science to identify knowledge gaps and ways to bridge these gaps.

Identify key partners and collaborations in LINKS, Open Science and Cryosphere to Biosphere.

Write Concept notes for potential programmes and collaborations.

Identify and implement specific initiatives in accordance to the following three key areas identified under Science in the UCS:

LINKS

Explore potential partnerships with community-based organizations working in the themes of climate change and biodiversity management. Work with the Indigenous Engagement Specialist in organizing events on the International Day on the World Indigenous Peoples. Continue dialogues with partners such as the Center for Indigenous Peoples’ Research and Development (CIPRED) and initiate relevant programmes and activities with them.

Deliverables:

Alongside the Indigenous Specialist UNV, elaborate an action plan for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples in August. Develop specific concept notes on identified projects and activities.



Cryosphere to Biosphere

Explore potential partnership with private and public organizations, research institutes and universities that work on climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction and mitigation. Facilitate dialogues with relevant stakeholders to explore programmes under renewable energy. Take forward dialogues with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) to identify potential areas of collaboration and continue to facilitate the Office’s collaboration with ICIMOD in the Langtang National Park project.

Deliverables:

Engineer a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the UNESCO Office in Kathmandu and ICIMOD. Develop specific concept notes on identified projects and activities

Open Science:

Explore potential collaboration with private and public organizations, research institutes and universities to bridge knowledge gap in Science in Nepal. Focus on knowledge dissemination of research and activities conducted under the Science unit. Hold relevant workshops and conferences that promote Open Science and enhance the access of the public to knowledge production. Take forward the established regional dialogues on Climate Literacy in Nepal.

Deliverables:

Along with colleagues in relevant UN agencies in Nepal, finalize the design of the Climate Science posters; identify relevant translators and translate the posters in at least three local languages; and identify and secure permission from venues in key areas to display the posters. In this regard, develop specific concept notes on identified projects and activities.

Core Competencies:

Communication

Teamwork

Innovation

Results focused

Planning and organizing

Managerial Competencies:

Building partnerships

Strategic thinking

Qualifications:

Education: Advanced university degree (Master’s or equivalent) in the field of natural science, sociology, social sciences, or area related to sustainable development.

Work experience: A minimum of three years of relevant work experience in field related to climate change, natural science and indigenous knowledge.

Experience in developing partnerships and resource mobilization.

Understanding the overarching sustainable development agenda in UNESCO priority areas in the context of Nepal would be an advantage.

Languages: Excellent written and spoken English

Excellent written and spoken Nepali

Desirable qualifications: