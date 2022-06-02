India Telemedicine Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Key Players And Forecast

India Telemedicine Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Telemedicine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the telemedicine market in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 30.20% during 2022-2027. Telemedicine is the remote delivery of medical services, including examination and consultations, over a telecommunication network. It helps to reduce medical costs, improve efficiency and profitability, and offer patients better access to medical services. It is widely utilized for various medical specialties, including radiology, psychiatry, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, pathology, and others.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

India Telemedicine Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the significant growth in the healthcare sector and the widespread digitization of numerous processes in the industry. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide imposition of lockdowns have created numerous opportunities for the growth of the telemedicine market across India. Besides this, key market players are increasingly focused on providing quality services at reduced costs with enhanced convenience, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, continual investments in advanced technologies to expand the capabilities of telemedicine services are providing a boost to the market growth in the country.

India Telemedicine Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Software and Services

• Hardware

Breakup by Type:

• Tele-Hospitals

• mHealth

• Tele-Homes

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

• Web-based

Breakup by Modality:

• Store and Forward

• Real-Time

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Teleradiology

• Telepsychiatry

• Telepathology

• Teledermatology

• Telecardiology

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

