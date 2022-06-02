Explore The Global Prepreg Market Projected To Reach Higher Growth Rate By 2030 Reports By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Prepreg Market Size – USD 6.94 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%

High demand for prepreg material from aerospace & defense industry is a key factor driving prepreg market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prepreg market size reached USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High cost and low shelf life of prepreg-based materials are some of the major factors restraining growth of the market to some extent currently. Absence of a proper recycling processes of prepreg has led to environmental issues owing to volumes of waste reaching landfills. On 30 November 2021, Hexcel and FAIRMAT announced a commercial agreement for the recycling of Hexcel carbon fiber prepreg in addition to FAIRMAT’s leasing of the Hexcel Bouguenais (Loire-Atlantique) facility.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Thales, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A.

Increasing demand for prepreg from various end-use industries, especially from aerospace & defense, coupled with rising demand from the automotive industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth to a significant extent. Composite materials such as carbon fiber have replaced metal in the production of aircraft and automobiles owing to light weight and high strength.

Moreover, flexibility for casting or molding into any shape highly increases demand for manufacturing of components for aircraft interiors, engine blades and rotors, propellers, fin blades, seats, and tail planes – also known as a horizontal stabilizer – among others. Lighter components also decrease operational costs, which is another key factors driving demand for prepreg and is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The research report on the Global Prepreg Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Prepreg Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Thermoset segment accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2021. Thermoset is widely preferred as it is easy to work with at room temperature and fibers easily permeate before curing. As a result, traction has been increasing and this is one of the primary factors that is boosting revenue growth of the thermoset segment. Thermoset resins provide improved overall strength, thermal stability, moisture resistance, targeted reinforcement, in addition to chemical resilience, which enables use of the materials in various applications in different end-use industries.

Polyester resin, vinyl ester, and epoxy resins are in high demand owing to easy impregnation of reinforcing fibers such as Kevlar, carbon fiber, and fiberglass, among others.

Hot-melt segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Hot-melt process enables environmental-friendly production owing to no requirement of organic solvents for solvent coating and drying. In addition, stringent norms and regulations have resulted in increased and rapid adoption of the hot-melt process for industrial purposes, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Prepreg Market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of Prepreg Market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prepreg market on the basis of resin, manufacturing process, fiber, end-use, and region:

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Hot-melt

Solvent dip

Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind energy

Sporting goods

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Prepreg Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

To understand the structure of Global Prepreg Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Prepreg Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To analyze the Prepreg Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



