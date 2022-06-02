Explore worldwide Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Projected To Reach Higher Growth Rate By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Size – USD 262.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.1%

Increasing need for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled naval warfare systems for combatting dynamic threats is driving cognitive electrical warfare system market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) System market size is expected to reach USD 1,298.8 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing cross-border tensions and disputes, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical instabilities are driving steady demand for AI-enabled warfare systems, which is driving global cognitive electronic warfare system market revenue growth.

Cognitive electrical warfare system includes cognitive systems such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, for improving development and operation of Electronic Warfare (EW) technologies in military and defense applications. ML assists soldiers in responding to unforeseen dangers, whereas AI is mostly utilized to mimic human perception of learning, memory, and judgement. Cognitive systems can perceive, learn, reason, and interact with individuals and their environment in a natural manner, which is speeding up development and deployment of next-generation EW in threat detection, suppression, and neutralization technologies.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Thales, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Electronic intelligence derives information from non-speech or non-text electronic communications. As a result, employment of electronic signals and code languages as a means of communication guarantees that war strategies remain secret.

As a result, for wide-area surveillance, early warning, communications, command, and control, modern military operations rely on satellite-based electronic warfare capabilities. Electronic intelligence is in high demand due to rising need for AI in military technologies, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of the electronic intelligence segment during the forecast period.

Defense systems are increasingly relying on airborne platforms as a result of ongoing innovation and advancements in aerial combat technology. For example, EA-18G Growler aircraft, which is critical to the U.S. navy\'s electronic warfare operations, continues to get funds to improve its capabilities.

The U.S. Air Force is also looking at equipping its Boeing F-15 fighter with ‘cognitive electronic warfare’ capabilities. These measures are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market report delivers information about market segmentation in terms of revenue generation, growth potentials, and regional demand taking place in future. It introduces the global perspective of Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market by analyzing historical and future trend analysis with respect to growth. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, and by Application.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive electronic warfare system market based on capability, platforms, product, and region:

Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Intelligence

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Naval Platforms

Land Platforms

Airborne Platform

Space Platform

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Fighter Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Vehicle-Mounted

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

To understand the structure of Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To analyze the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

