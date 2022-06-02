Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) Market Size, Trends And Forecast | Red Hat, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems

Emergen Research Logo

Rising implementation of cloud-based technology and increasing smartphone adoption for commercial purposes are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 7.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%, Market Trends – Rising application of reliable mobile app development practices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) market size reached USD 7.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key factors driving MADP market revenue growth include increasing cloud-based technology adoption and growing smartphone adoption for commercial purposes. In addition, rising application of reliable mobile app development practices is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market in near future.

For development of mobile apps, cloud technologies can be beneficial. As use of various mobile and wearable device technologies grows, application developers will need to emphasize on ability to create and synchronize programs on several platforms. Due to the cloud, developers can create software that can be used on a range of devices and has similar functions, capacities, and information. Additionally, through employing cloud services, mobile app developers can concurrently launch their apps on several platforms, such as iPhone and Android, as program functions equally on both platforms.

The report further divides the Mobile App Development Platforms market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Mobile App Development Platforms market.

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) market on the basis of deployment, organization size, operating system, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Businesses

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Android

iOS

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

The report also studies the key companies of the Mobile App Development Platforms market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

International Business Machines Corporation, Kony, Inc., SAP SE, Apple, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., and Telerik AD

Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud deployment is becoming highly enticing to businesses as app developers utilize cloud services for operational mobility and real-time deployment effectiveness.

Large enterprises segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as large organizations are highly focusing on using cloud services to streamline overall work processes

Android segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as a result of increasing popularity of Android mobile apps. Android mobile apps have a substantial users and are becoming highly popular, especially in developing countries.

Regional Bifurcation of the Mobile App Development Platforms Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest report on the global Mobile App Development Platforms market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Mobile App Development Platforms market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Mobile App Development Platforms market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Mobile App Development Platforms market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2018-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Mobile App Development Platforms market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Mobile App Development Platforms market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Mobile App Development Platforms market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

