May 30, 2022 Villar rebukes anew DA's importation of fish Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has scored again the plan of Agriculture Sec. William Dar to import 38,695 metric tons (MT) of small pelagic fish like galunggong (round scad), sardines, and mackerel to be sold locally. "Again, Department of Agriculture's Secretary William Dar has once again approved the importation of 38,695 MT of frozen fish and aquatic products for wet markets in a bid to stabilize supply and market prices," related Villar. Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on Agriculture and Food, said Dar's Administrative Order on the fish importation is effective immedieately after its issuance May 23. According to reports, Villar said this issuance is again without consultation from the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC) as required under Republic Act No. 8850. The 38,695 MT, Villar said, comprise the remaining volume from the previously approved 60,000 MT which did not arrive according to schedule. Villar pointed out that the DA's fish importation in the first quarter of 2022 did not achieve the taming of fish prices in the market. "As food inflation rose to 2.8 percent in March 2022, from 1.1 percent in February 2022, fish inflation was also noted at 4.3% during the same period against 2.9% in February 2022," she lamented. The Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) said that on the average, every Filipino consumes about 98.6 grams of fish and fish products daily. "The consistent importation results to compromising both the livelihood of the fisherfolks and promoting falsehood or fabrication of facts to justify vested interest," stressed the senator. Since time immemorial, she said fishing has been an important source of livelihood for Filipinos, fish being the country's second staple food next to rice. "Due to this, the fishing industry should be protected because it provides employment to about one million Filipinos, or around 3 percent of the country's labor force. Being labor intensive, municipal fishing generated 68 percent of the total employment, followed by aquaculture with 26 percent, and commercial fishing at 6 percent," related Villar. She cited the PSA Labor Survey from March 2021 to March 2022 showing that there are only three of the sub-sectors reported a decline in employment. They are Construction (-754 thousand), Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor and motorcycles (-239 thousand); and Fishing and aquaculture (-114 thousand). "In February this year, the Senate conducted a hearing based Senate Resolution No. 91 to determine if there is basis for the recommended importation of the 60,000 MT of fish for the first quarter of 2022 by the DA," said Villar. "This is amid the pronouncement of the NFARMC that the country has enough fish supply, and threats to the local fisheries sector,compromising the livelihood of local fisherfolks," she added. As provided for in the Fisheries Code of 1998, she said DA must first consult with the said multi-sectoral council, which is DA's highest advisory body before importing fish. However, she saidthe Certificate of the Necessity to Import continued despite the objection of the Senate and the NFARMC. Villar, muling sinita ang DA sa fish importation MULING pinuna ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang plano ni Agriculture Sec. William Dar na mag-import ng 38,695 metric tons (MT) ng maliliit na isda gaya ng galunggong (round scad), sardinas at mackerel upang ibenta sa lokal na merkado. "Again, Department of Agriculture's Secretary William Dar has once again approved the importation of 38,695 MT of frozen fish and aquatic products for wet markets in a bid to stabilize supply and market prices," ayon kay Villar. Sinabi ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on Agriculture and Food, na agad na epektibo ang Administrative Order ni Dar sa fish importation makaraang ipalabas ito noong Mayo 23. Base sa ulat, sinabi ni Villar na hindi kinonsulta ang National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC) sa pagpapalabas ng issuance, taliwas sa itinatakda sa Republic Act No. 8850. Ayon kay Villar, Kabilang ang 38,695 MT sa natitirang volume mula sa nauna nang inaprubahang 60,000 MT ay hindi naman nakarating sa itinakdang oras. Iginiit rin ni Villar na hindi naman nakatulong ang importasyon ng DA ng isda noong 1st quarter ng 2022 para mapababa ang presyo nito sa merkado. "As food inflation rose to 2.8 percent in March 2022, from 1.1 percent in February 2022, fish inflation was also noted at 4.3% during the same period against 2.9% in February 2022," ayon pa sa senador. Ipinahayag ng Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) na komukonsumo ang bawat Pilipino ng 98.6 gramo ng isda at produkto nito araw-araw. "The consistent importation results to compromising both the livelihood of the fisherfolks and promoting falsehood or fabrication of facts to justify vested interest," giit pa niya. Sinabi pa ni Villar na simula pa noon, ang pangingisda ay isa sa pangunahing pinagkukunan ng kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Ang isda, kasunod ng kanin, ang pangalawang pangunahing pagkain natin. "Due to this, the fishing industry should be protected because it provides employment to about one million Filipinos, or around 3 percent of the country's labor force. Being labor intensive, municipal fishing generated 68 percent of the total employment, followed by aquaculture with 26 percent, and commercial fishing at 6 percent," ani Villar. Binanggit din niya ipinakikita sa PSA Labor Survey mula March 2021- March 2022 ang tatlong sub-sectors kung saan bumaba ang employment. Ang mga ito ay ang Construction (-754 000), Wholesale at retail trade, repair of motor and motorcycles (-239,000); and fishing at aquaculture (-114,000). "In February this year, the Senate conducted a hearing based Senate Resolution No. 91 to determine if there is basis for the recommended importation of the 60,000 MT of fish for the first quarter of 2022 by the DA," ani Villar. "This is amid the pronouncement of the NFARMC that the country has enough fish supply, and threats to the local fisheries sector,compromising the livelihood of local fisherfolks," dagdag pa niya. "As provided for in the Fisheries Code of 1998, she said DA must first consult with the said multi-sectoral council, which is DA's highest advisory body before importing fish." Subalit patuloy pa rin ang pagpapalabas ng Certificate of the Necessity to Import sa kabila ng pagtutol ng Senado at NFARMC.