May 30, 2022 PRRD to give additional incentives to Filipino medalists in 31st SEA Games, says Bong Go as he highlights all out gov't support to Phl athletes Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said that on top of the incentives provided by law, President Rodrigo Duterte will award additional incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. "Maliban doon sa mandated by law, bibigyan po ang ating mga atleta ng karagdagang insentibo upang mas ma-encourage pa po sila," Go confirmed after earlier appealing to President Duterte for the provision of additional incentives. "Kung maaalala po ninyo, noong nakaraang SEA Games, I suggested na bigyan ng awards and incentives ang athletes natin nang maengganyo naman sila at matulungan rin ang kanilang mga pamilya," Go explained. Earlier, Go praised Team Philippines for their remarkable performance at the SEA Games in Hanoi. With a total of 227 medals, the country's delegation placed fourth in the medal standings, with 52 gold medals, 70 silver medals, and 105 bronze medals. President Rodrigo Duterte has also given additional financial incentives and other monetary rewards to athletes in the past. The additional incentives for the 31st SEA games medalists shall be determined and provided by the Office of the President. This will be on top of what is provided by law. Under Republic Act No. 10699, the Philippine Sports Commission shall provide financial incentives to medal-winning athletes. The law, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, rewards a Filipino athlete PhP300,000 for each gold medal earned, while a silver and bronze medal are worth PhP150,000 and PhP60,000, respectively. Medalists who break current Philippine records, SEA Games standards, or world records in any measurable international competition may also be eligible for cash rewards, as determined by the PSC. Go praised the government's efforts to support the delegation's training and assistance to the fullest extent possible. He said that the government should continue to invest in programs, financial aid, and infrastructure to assist the athletes in achieving their goals. "Marami nang magagandang idinulot ang ating mga efforts para masuportahan ang atletang Pilipino at mapalakas ang sports development programs sa bansa. Paigtingin pa natin lalo ito," the senator said. In a statement, Go, who heads the Senate Committee on Sports, expressed gratitude for the efforts of all the athletes who competed in the biennial sports meet. "Tauspuso ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga atletang Pilipino na nagbigay ng karangalan sa ating bayan," he remarked. "Isang mataas na pagsaludo din sa lahat ng mga manlalaro natin, sa kanilang mga coaches at mga trainors na naghanda sa mahabang panahon para sa palarong ito," the senator acknowledged. An advocate of long-term sports development, Go has been pushing for measures to protect the welfare and promote the betterment of athletes towards the country's sports renaissance. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also ensured that sufficient funding is included in the budget of the Philippine Sports Commission to support the preparations of athletes for international competitions.