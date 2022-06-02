PRIB: Senate hails The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service (TOWNS) 2019 Awardees

Submit Release
May 31, 2022

Recognizing the extraordinary contribution of Filipinas to nation-building, the Senate of the Philippines adopted a resolution honoring and commending The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service (TOWNS) 2019 awardees.

Senate Resolution No. 216, taking into consideration Senate Resolution No. 218, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Binay and Sen. Sonny Angara, breezed through the Senate during the plenary session Monday, May 30, 2022.

Binay, in sponsoring the resolution, said it was fitting to honor the 12 recipients of the TOWNS award for their commitment to serve the country and for making a positive impact on our nation's development.

The 2019 TOWNS awardees were Xyza Dela Cruz Bacani (Humanities); Carmina F. Bayombong (Entrepreneurship); Clarissa Isabelle L. Delgado (Education); Maria Regina Justina Estuar (Science and Technology); Karla Patricia Gutierrez (Performing Arts); Samira A. Gutoc (Peace Advocacy); Dr. Gay Jane P. Perez (Science and Technology); Atty. Patricia Ann T. Prodigalidad (Law); Stephanie L. Sy (Technology Entrepreneurship); Rohaniza Sumndad-Usman (Education); Chiara Zambrano (Journalism); and Dr. Geraldine Zamora (Health and Medicine).

"It is particularly fitting this year that we honor our TOWNS awardees right after the proclamation of our new president and vice president. At the beginning of a new administration, let us be reminded of the things that must remain constant, namely service and hope," Binay said in her speech.

The TOWNS award is given to Filipinas age 21 to 50 who have shown outstanding dedication, exceptional talent, and careers that have contributed in a positive way to society.

The TOWNS Foundation Inc. is a national organization of dynamic and effective women who have been helping transform the lives of the Filipinos.

"As a woman, it uplifts my spirit to be reminded of our potential as women, that we could achieve what many think is impossible," Binay said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa joined Binay in honoring and recognizing the 2019 TOWNS awardees as they expressed hope that they would inspire others to lend their talents in providing a better future for the country.

