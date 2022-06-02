REVILLA HAILS PANGANDAMAN, OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Veteran Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today hailed the appointment of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor Amenah Pangandaman as the incoming Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management. "Ms. Pangandaman has great expertise in the field, having a unique experience and perspective of one who has worked on both the legislative and executive aspects of the country's finances," the solon expressed. Pangandaman worked in the Senate under late Senator Edgardo J. Angara, Senator Loren Legarda, and closely with the Senate Committee on Finance before working in the DBM and the BSP.

"I believe she is the best pick and will bring a breath of fresh air to the DBM leadership where she has also previously served," he added.

Revilla also lauded President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s cabinet picks former congresswoman Maria Zenaida Angping as head of the Presidential Management Staff; Mayor Christina Frasco as Department of Tourism secretary; Ivan John Enrile Uy as Department of Information Communications and Technology secretary; and broadcaster Erwin Tulfo as Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary.

President-elect Marcos earlier appointed Vice President-elect Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio (Department of Education); former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos (Department of the Interior and Local Government); Atty. Vic Rodriguez (Executive Secretary); Cavite 7th District Rep. Boying Remulla (Department of Justice); former Philippine Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan (National Economic and Development Authority); former labor chief Bienvenido Laguesma (Department of Labor and Employment); migrant workers advocate Susan "Toots" Ople (Department of Migrant Workers); Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno (Department of Finance); ex-UP President Alfredo Pascual (Department of Trade and Industry); ex-congressman Antonio Lagdameo Jr. (Special Assistant to the President); and Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles (Presidential Communications Operations Office).

"This (appointments) is a good sign for things to come for the country," the lawmaker ended.