Bong Go welcomes Senate approval on third and final reading of 30 local hospital measures

PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release
June 1, 2022

The Senate has approved on third and final reading 30 bills aimed at improving, developing, and establishing public hospitals in different parts of the country during its regular session on Tuesday, May 31.

Senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go, who sponsored the bills, thanked his fellow lawmakers for approving the measures, stressing the need to continue building on the progress made by the country to improve its healthcare system in light of the pandemic.

"I would like to thank my colleagues in the Senate for their support of these measures, which will establish, strengthen and expand the capacity of some of our government hospitals," Go said.

"Sa pandemyang ito, nakita natin kung gaano kahalaga ang investment sa ating healthcare system. Kaya naman napakahalagang maipasa ang mga batas na ito upang masiguro ang tuluy-tuloy na pagpapaganda ng ating mga ospital at iba pang health facilities sa bansa," he added.

Local hospital measures approved by the Senate include bills increasing the bed capacity of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in Baguio City; Ospital ng Palawan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Gov. Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City, Isabela; Concepcion District Hospital in Concepcion, Tarlac; Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, Negros Occidental; Unayan Municipal Hospital in Binidayan, Lanao del Sur; Balindong District Hospital in Wato-Balindong, Lanao del Sur; Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital in Tayug, Pangasinan; Laurel Memorial District Hospital in Tanauan City, Batangas; Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur; Mangatarem District Hospital in Mangatarem, Pangasinan; Congressman Natalio O. Castillo, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Loon, Bohol; Roxas District Hospital in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Dr. Serapio B. Montaner, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Malabang, Lanao del Sur; Martin Marasigan Memorial Hospital in Cuenca, Batangas; and Lingayen District Hospital in Lingayen, Pangasinan.

Bills converting the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City, Bohol to the Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex; and the Oriental Mindoro Central District Hospital in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro into a provincial hospital also hurdled third and final reading in the Senate.

Likewise, the Senate approved bills upgrading the Lipa City District Hospital in Lipa City, Batangas into a Level II Hospital; Orani District Hospital in Orani, Bataan into a Level II General Hospital to be known as the Antonino "Tony" P. Roman Memorial Hospital; and the Novaliches District Hospital in Quezon City into a Level II Hospital.

Other bills approved include measures establishing more and improved government hospitals, such as the Ospital ng Meycauayan in Meycauayan City, Bulacan; Iloilo City Hospital in Iloilo City; Liloan Children's Hospital in Liloan, Cebu; Aklan Geriatric Medical Center in Kalibo, Aklan; Isaac Tolentino Memorial Medical Center in Tagaytay City, Cavite; Panabo City District Hospital in Panabo City, Davao del Norte; Lamidan Community Hospital in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; and the Nuing Community Hospital in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Go has so far sponsored 39 laws aimed at upgrading existing government hospitals and establishing new ones.

The senator has always been vocal about the importance of local hospital measures stressing that these do not only boost the capacities and capabilities of health facilities but also provide better access to government services throughout the country to complement the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program.

"Improving health capacity and upgrading capability of hospitals in the provinces would help enhance the health and overall well-being for the entire Philippine population," he remarked.

Finally, Go reiterated the urgency of further strengthening the country's healthcare system now to ensure that the Filipinos are better protected and well-supported against future health crises.

"Kailangan din nating palakasin pa ito dahil hindi natin alam kung ilang pandemya pa ang darating. Huwag po nating hintayin na tuluyan nang bumigay ang healthcare system natin at malagay sa panganib ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he ended.

