Orthodontics Market Share, Industry Growth, Challenges, Companies by 2027 | 3M Company, Septodont, GC Corporation, etc

The rising occurrence of dental diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Orthodontics Market Size – USD 4,550.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Orthodontics Market is projected to be worth USD 10.60 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The orthodontics market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of dental diseases. About 2.3 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to be suffering from permanent teeth caries, and over 530 million are found to be suffering from primary teeth caries. Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.

Advancement in orthodontics technology is a significant factor in driving the market growth. For instance, at present, orthodontists can transfer 3D teeth digital images directly into plastic models deploying digital printers that take the digital file and print the 3D mold. This technology is still emerging and is likely to open up ample opportunities to the market players in the future. The advantage of having this technology is obtaining a precise teeth mold with lifetime durability.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Danaher Corporation

GC Corporation

Patterson Companies

3M Company

American Orthodontics

Henry Schein Inc.

DENTSPLY International Inc.

Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Ormco Corporation

others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Orthodontics market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Orthodontics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Orthodontics industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Global Orthodontics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Orthodontics market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Orthodontics market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Orthodontics market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Orthodontics industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instrument

Consumables

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric

Wire

Archwires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Children

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, OrVance signed a partnership agreement with GC Orthodontics America for funding the substitution of conventional dental wax used in orthodontic procedures with OrthoDots® CLEAR, an innovative dental care standard.

Orthodontic instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period attributed to a rise in the replacement rate of the handheld instruments, growing awareness associated with instruments' hygiene, and growing demand for orthodontics.

Adults comprise about a quarter of the orthodontic patients as crooked teeth may cause other dental issues, including tooth decay, chewing difficulty, and gum disease.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to a growing demand for braces & ligatures, particularly in children, the presence of a large patient pool, and dental disease severity.

