Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing need to curb rising healthcare costs as well as government initiatives to improve patient care.

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Size – USD 2.27 Billion in 2019, Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market is estimated to gain a valuation of USD 5.29 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1%, according to the current report by Emergen Research. The augmenting focus on increasing the safety of patients, the increasing need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and policy changes to augment patient care quality are significant factors influencing the market growth. Systems interoperability, access to data, and information sharing play a pivotal role in enhancing patient outcomes. The accessibility of individual health information across the healthcare sector enables a systematic, safe, and superior-quality care that backs transparency efforts, payment reforms, and the ability of patients to manage their health.

Moreover, the benefits of interoperability software for healthcare information is anticipated to boost market expansion over the estimated years. However, for proper usage and successful integration of interoperability software, healthcare organizations are working extensively on data sharing and implementation strategies. The application of EHR software in both developing and developed nations is influencing the growth of the industry further. However, lack of awareness regarding the interoperability software in underdeveloped regions may restrain the market growth over the period.

There is an increased demand for interoperability in the North American region due to policies about applying EHR in data interoperability. Moreover, the growing hospital chain and increasing expenditure on policies to digitize healthcare for safe and reliable sharing of data across various healthcare disciplines are adding to the market expansion.

Top Companies in Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market are:

Orion Health Group Limited

Cerner Corporation Inc.

InterSystems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

ViSolve Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

iNTERFACEWARE

Quality Systems Inc.

Infor Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Others

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Drivers During Forecast Period:

By Level Outlook Segment:

Based on level, the semantics sub-segment contributed significantly to the market revenue, with a contribution of USD 0.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% in the estimated timeframe. The growth can be accredited to the ability of the level to facilitate the transfer of medical data online between different groups and clinicians across incompatible EHRs and other programs to augment the capacity of healthcare delivery, protection, effectiveness, and consistency.

By Solution Segment:

The solutions sub-segment is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 10.6% in the estimated timeframe attributable to the soaring requirement for more disclosure about patient health and rising incorporation of healthcare IT solutions to enhance the treatment quality and patient satisfaction.

By Application Segment:

The diagnostics application is a major factor in driving the market growth. The segment exhibited lucrative growth in the North American market accounting for 43.1% of the industry’s share in 2019. This can be accredited to the need for efficient knowledge for diagnosis allowing accurate assessments and evaluations by the healthcare providers.

By Regional Segment:

North America accounted for a substantial share of the industry in 2019, occupying 35.1% of the industry share. This can be accredited to the increasing incidences of cancers and increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative interoperability solutions, coupled with increasing financial support from the government. The Asia Pacific followed North America, accounting for an industry share of 31.2% in 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market on the basis of level, product type, application, and region:

Level Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Foundational

Structural

Semantic

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Interoperability Solutions In Healthcare Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Interoperability Solutions In Healthcare Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Interoperability Solutions In Healthcare Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Interoperability Solutions In Healthcare Market

