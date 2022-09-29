10 Great Ideas for Hosting a CardFunder Event for a Church
Use these ideas to host a lively and successful fundraising event!
CardFunder vastly increases the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts using social media and email.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Churches are often looking for new ways to bring in funds to support their operations. CardFunder offers a simple, straightforward way to hold purpose-driven fundraisers for churches. Simply accept used gift cards from participants in lieu of a cash donation! These events are also a great way to bring any congregation and the broader community together while igniting a spirit of contagious generosity in one's church. They’re fun for people of all ages, and they require absolutely no budgeting in order to give.
— Russ Howard - Founder & CEO
“CardFunder will vastly increase the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts using social media and email,” says founder and CEO Russ Howard. “Boosting access will also increase the chance of a digital fundraiser going viral.”
Why are gift card fundraisers a great option for your church? While gift cards are more popular than ever, the likelihood that someone will use their gift card drops dramatically after six months. After one year, more than 20% of cards remain unused. So, some churches are getting creative about putting all the gift cards sitting forgotten in drawers or wallets to good use. Here are some of our favorite ideas for fundraisers for churches.
Auction
Reach out to local businesses for auction donations. Congregation members might also have products and services to offer, like art they’ve created. Find an energetic auctioneer to host a traditional auction with spirited rounds of bidding. Or, hold a silent auction where people bid for items on pieces of paper.
Square Dance or Contra Dance
This fun and lively event shows that fundraisers for churches can also bring in a lot of laughs. Chances are, there’s a local group in your area that can show them the moves. Ask if someone will donate their time as an event instructor and caller. If possible, enlist live musicians to make it even more festive!
Fish Fryday
Fish fries are popular not just during Lent but all year round. Someone can cook outdoors and seat people around the church lawn, setting up a table with condiments and sides prepared in advance.
Church Cookbook
Cookbook fundraisers for churches highlight favorite recipes from church members. Some of these recipes might have made a regular appearance at after-church luncheons or other events. Get a congregation member with graphic design skills to put it together, including photos or drawings. And find out if a local print shop will give you a good discount!
Family Photos
Find a professional photographer in the congregation or community who wants to donate their time for a purpose-driven fundraiser. The event can offer different styles of family portraits, like “old-timey,” formal, and outdoors. Ask the photographer to help you choose good spots for the photo sessions, where they can set up their lighting equipment.
Karaoke Night
Kick off a karaoke night at a church for all levels of talent! Find or crowd-source a budget karaoke machine, or rent a more upscale option. Be sure to offer songs from multiple eras, so everyone can find a tune they know. It can even be branded as a “No Talent Show,” encouraging groups and duos to perform favorite songs together. Another spin is allowing people to pay to nominate someone to sing a random song!
Garden Mob
Have the youth group descend on local lawns and plant or tend to flower or vegetable gardens. Here’s how it works: Local residents book a “garden mob” time slot when youth group members and other churchgoers will help with garden needs. In return, they donate unwanted gift cards.
Wheelbarrow Change Collection
While we’re on the garden theme, here’s a super easy idea. Park a wheelbarrow in front of the church on Sundays to collect spare change—and gift cards. Keep it there until it’s full, and then tally up what you’ve got!
Skill Workshop
Does one of your congregation members have a skill that others would love to acquire? Hold a skill workshop where they demonstrate that skill and offer guided, hands-on practice. For example, carpentry, pottery, painting, flower arranging, knitting, bicycle repair, cooking, dog training, or graphic design are all great ideas.
Ice Cream Social
Who doesn’t love a good ice cream social? Use this time-honored church tradition to raise funds for your congregation. Offer a big spread of various flavors and toppings, and incorporate fun games to spark conversation. For instance, one could give each table a crossword challenge to complete together.
Share your event with the broader community. Put out a big banner outside of the church to welcome in new people, place flyers around town, or advertise in a local paper—and on social media!
If you’re ready to start planning a purpose-driven fundraiser, sign up with CardFunder to receive your toolkit. You’ll be launching your church fundraiser in no time.
Sources
Fundraiser Help, “Karaoke Fundraiser”
NCFA Canada, “The Economics of Unused Gift Cards”
Successful Farming, “Hosting a Square Dance”
Roger Brown
CardFunder
social@cardfunder.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
CardFunder: Turning Gift Cards Into Donations For Fundraisers.