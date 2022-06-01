Inslee rescinds two proclamations related to COVID-19

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the rescission of two COVID-19 emergency orders that are no longer needed to respond to the pandemic.

Proclamation 20-56 waived/suspended a statute and certain provisions in agreements between the governor and tribes that restrict the use of fuel tax refund monies to transportation-related purposes.

To foster a smooth transition, the rescission of this order will take effect in 30 days, on July 1, 2022.

Proclamation 20-23 addressed public utilities and it waived/suspended certain statutes that regulate the operation of those utilities. Key provisions of this emergency order were previously rescinded, including the utility shutoff moratorium which was rescinded in September 2021.

This rescission is technical in nature and effective immediately.