On the Occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and Official Birthday

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and official birthday.

Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70 years of service to the United Kingdom are an inspiration to Americans, who deeply admire the Queen and are grateful for her decades of friendship with the United States.  Through our special relationship, common history, and shared values, we work together to uphold democracy, human rights, and the rule of law worldwide.  Our countries collaborate closely on virtually every significant challenge and opportunity the world over precisely because we have no closer partner.

The United States joins the British people in celebrating this historic and joyous occasion.  I send my heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and good health to Her Majesty and all the people across the United Kingdom.

