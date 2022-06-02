The Anniversary of the Founding of the Italian Republic

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Italy on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Republic.

On this day, Italy and the United States celebrate our shared heritage and values including freedom, democracy, rule of law, and our flourishing cultural ties. Millions of Americans proudly claim Italian heritage and family, a testament to the enduring relationship between our two nations and the mutual commitments that we hold dear.

Italy and the United States are committed partners on a range of global issues – defense cooperation, energy security and the green transition, food security, and more. Italy continues to play a key role as we work together to counter Russia’s aggression, support the people of Ukraine, and hold Putin to account. We honor Italy’s role as a vital NATO Ally, committed to our common ideal of a free and prosperous Europe.

I extend my best wishes to the Italian people on this day of celebration.