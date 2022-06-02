Polyester Film Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 66.91 Billion By 2030: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand from the food & beverage industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Polyester Film Market is expected to reach USD 66.91 Billion by 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of polyester films amongst the end-user industries.

Polyester films find widespread application as a lamination substrate, as it offers exceptional durability, oxygen barrier, and heat resistance. Also, when laminated on other specific materials, it provides a robust UV protection and water barrier. Polyester films are considered safe for the packaging of food products as compared to other conventional materials. It is less susceptible to contamination, along with pilferage, thereby increasing the shelf-life of food products. Polyester films offer an aesthetic appeal to food items and are beneficial for branding purposes. Moreover, films made from polyester can be recycled and reused.

To get a sample copy of the Global Polyester films Market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2778

The application of polyester films in the electrical & electronic industry is likely to boost market demand in the upcoming years. Polyester films are often used to cover, seal, and insulate delicate, pressure-sensitive underwater cables, microelectronic components, and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board). It is also deployed to cater to a diverse range of thermal, physical, and electrical properties. They shield electronic products by providing exceptional adhesive and dielectric properties, along with excellent water, solvent, and temperature resistance.

Market Dynamics:

The global materials & chemicals market revenue growth is primarily attributed to factors such as fast-paced industrialization across the globe, rising demand for essential consumer goods (including packaged foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetic products, and household hygiene products), and increasing applications of raw materials and chemicals in a wide range of industries including the buildings & construction, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and textile industries. Other important factors contributing to the global market revenue growth are increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, growing used of high-performance, organic agrochemicals in the agriculture industry, rising environmental concerns among the population, growing need for environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and increasing government investments in the materials & chemicals industry.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Polyester Films Inc., Polyplex Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, HuanYuan Plastic Film Co. Ltd., Ester Industries Ltd., Sumilon Polyester Ltd., Toray Plastics, Cosmo Films Ltd., and Impak Films USA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By industry vertical, the pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. Polyester is a para-crystalline material that provides excellent barrier, printability, clarity, and hardness properties. Film-forming and orientation of polyester augment the making of thin profile webs with exceptional properties for implementation in flexible packaging.

By product type, packaging application contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. The polyester films are utilized to produce food containers and beverage bottles, among others. Polyester is the most commonly used plastic material for thermoforming packaging designs owing to its high-strength barrier that can provide better resistance to outside tampering or other elements.

The market in the North American region held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is forecasted to witness a growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this region may be attributed to shifting consumer preferences and an increase in demand from the end-use industries.

Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2778

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester films market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Biaxially Oriented

Bubble Extruded

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

<15 microns Polyester Film

15-30 microns Polyester Film

30-60 microns Polyester Film

>60 microns Polyester Film

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Imaging

Lamination

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2778

Research Methodology – Polyester Film Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Polyester Film market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Polyester Film market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Polyester Film market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Polyester Film market.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In order to get more information on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyester-film-market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Glass Ceramics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glass-ceramics-market

Barite Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/barite-market

Neodymium Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neodymium-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.