DHHL News Release: Oʻahu Tree Trimming and Tree Removal

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Sunshine Landscape Company, is scheduled to conduct tree trimming and tree removal work within homestead communities on Oʻahu during June, weather permitting.

A timeframe of the scheduled work can be found below:

  • June 15: Waimānalo
  • June 15-16: Papakōlea
  • June 17: Kaupeʻa
  • June 20: Kaʻuluokahaʻi (Kapolei)
  • June 21: Kaʻuluokahaʻi and Kānehili (Kapolei)
  • June 24: Nānākuli Beach Park and Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery
  • June 27: Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery

Landscape crews will be on-site and may be working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels during their community’s scheduled work interval.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: 

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

Media Contact: 

Cedric Duarte  

Information and Community Relations Officer 
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands 
(808) 620-9591 

[email protected] 

