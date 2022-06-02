DHHL News Release: Oʻahu Tree Trimming and Tree Removal

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Sunshine Landscape Company, is scheduled to conduct tree trimming and tree removal work within homestead communities on Oʻahu during June, weather permitting.

A timeframe of the scheduled work can be found below:

June 15: Waimānalo

June 15-16: P apakōlea

June 17: Kaupeʻa

June 20: Kaʻuluokahaʻi (Kapolei)

June 21: Kaʻuluokahaʻi and Kānehili (Kapolei)

June 24: Nānākuli Beach Park and Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery

June 27: Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery

Landscape crews will be on-site and may be working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels during their community’s scheduled work interval.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

