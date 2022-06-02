GBRI Announces Scholarship in Memory of Vijay Varughese Cherian at the 64th Annual NASA India Convention

Vijay was a passionate and talented Architect who is deeply missed by his family, colleagues, and peers.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 64th annual convention of National Association of Students in Architecture (NASA) in Bangalore, India, GBRI will be announcing a scholarship in memory of Architect Vijay Varughese Cherian. Vijay’s father, Roy Varughese, will inaugurate the NASA India Scholarship Fund (NISF), a NASA program designed to support Architecture students who are economically disadvantaged. Through its I-believe.org foundation, GBRI is funding one segment of this scholarship in loving memory of Vijay, who was an endearing father, an obedient son, and a loving husband and pal to all his friends and colleagues.“Vijay was passionate about Architecture and helping friends and strangers alike,” says Jeslin Varghese, GBRI’s founder and a schoolmate, collegemate, and roommate of Vijay. “Vijay did his schooling at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, and graduated from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum with a degree in Architecture. A free spirit, he enjoyed the silence as much as he enjoyed long intellectual conversations. An avid biker, he enjoyed cross-country bike tours on his Royal Enfield. Be it an early morning bike ride, an afternoon basketball game, a night-out architecture submission, or a late-night party, Vijay will be there with each of us in spirit.”The scholarship of Rs.25,000 per year will be awarded to four selected students from across India during their tenure as Architecture students. The selection of eligible students for this scholarship will be administered by the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA India), with one of the four scholarships this year being reserved for a student in Architecture from the College of Engineering, Trivandrum, where Vijay did his bachelor’s degree in Architecture.Based on future funding, GBRI hopes to increase the number of scholarships it can award through this program.For more information about GBRI and the scholarhsip, please visit https://www.gbrionline.org/ About GBRIFounded in 2010 and based in New York City, GBRI is the world’s #1 source for sustainability education with more than 120,000 students taking its popular online courses since inception. The privately owned organization is a proud education partner of numerous global initiatives, including The United Nations - Sustainable Development Goals, U.S. Green Building Council, I-Believe, and The American Institute of Architects, just to name a few.