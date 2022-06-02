GBRI Unveils Climate Change Ambassador Program at 64th NASA Convention in Bangalore, India

The highly anticipated program will be kicked off by the organization’s uplifting and motivational gamified seminar.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 64th annual convention of National Association of Students in Architecture (NASA) in Bangalore, India, GBRI is pleased to announce it will unveil its Climate Change Ambassador Program for students and professionals throughout the country. The Program will be kicked off by the organization’s Climate Change and You: Is it End Game Now? – a gamified seminar hosted multiple times during the 4-day convention at the Christ University campus in Bangalore.According to GBRI, the Climate Change Ambassador Program enables participants to start their journey to become a climate change expert and champion who believes in sustainability and making a difference.“The self-paced 3-level program is a collection of courses, articles, and meaningful exercises that support students in learning more about climate change, progress steadily, and become an Ambassador for planet Earth,” says Felicia Fuller, Director of Operations at GBRI. “Once all required steps under each level are completed, participants will earn a climate change badge -including Warrior, Champion, or Ambassador.”“Additionally, attending the seminar will also allow participants to earn the Climate Change Trailblazer badge, which serves as the first step towards becoming a GBRI certified Climate Change Ambassador,” says Michelle Crawford, a spokesperson for the organization. “The seminar will be led by GBRI Climate Change Ambassadors who are past graduates of GBRI’s International Sustainability Program.”“From environmental to social impacts, climate change is changing more than the global temperature,” says Jeslin Varghese, President and Director of Sustainability at GBRI. “Not only does climate change impact our daily lives, but it’s also driving us apart. Acknowledging the problem, being aware of it, educating ourselves of the opportunities and solutions, and being mindful of our actions is where GBRI is going.”“While its easy and almost convenient to see Climate Change problem in a silo, and climate change solutions in a silo – it’s much more than that – its environment, biodiversity, economics, social justice…its sustainability of our planet, the people and the living beings thriving on it,” Jeslin continues. “From individual health to ecological balance, understanding climate change in all aspects is the first step in being part of the solution.”Currently, the program enrollment fee is Rs. 10,000 and NASA students will be able to enroll for just Rs.6,000 – making this opportunity even more affordable and worthwhile for participants. During the convention, GBRI will be awarding 106 Climate Change Ambassador scholarships to Architecture students across India who were selected by the Heads (HOD) of Architecture departments of various Architecture colleges in India. Upon completion, the students will then be enrolled into advanced sustainability and green building courses related to LEED, WELL, net-zero buildings, and more.“GBRI and NASA has had a partnership since 2020,” says Dr. Lekshmi at GBRI. “As the result of the partnership, we have developed several sustainability programs for students in Architecture, including NATA exam prep for students interested in Architecture.”During the convention, GBRI will be also unveil the Vijay Varughese Cherian Memorial Scholarship. Vijay’s father, Roy Varughese, will inaugurate the NASA India Scholarship Fund (NISF), a NASA program to support Architecture students who are economically disadvantaged. Together, NASA and GBRI hope to help aspiring future architecture students to be accepted into the college of their dreams and reach their goals.“We believe prep measures, such as courses, exam prep, and more are what will ensure a bright future and success in the architectural world,” Michelle states. “We also believe that for a greener future, greener buildings must be discussed in the same equation. We hope to have a more sustainability-minded group of students working in the architecture world because of this program.”For more information about GBRI and GBRI’s Climate Ambassador Program, please visit https://www.gbrionline.org/ About GBRIFounded in 2010 and based in New York City, GBRI is the world’s #1 source for sustainability education with more than 120,000 students taking its popular online courses since inception. The privately owned organization is a proud education partner of numerous global initiatives, including The United Nations - Sustainable Development Goals, U.S. Green Building Council, I-Believe, and The American Institute of Architects, just to name a few.Contact Information