Tasca Studios Announces Win in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tasca Studios is excited to announce it is a Silver Telly Winner in the highly anticipated 43rd Annual Telly Awards.Tasca Studios is a Corporate Video Production Company based in West Palm Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida. The company specializes in TV commercial and corporate video production services to advertising agencies and brands. Tasca Studios’ mission is to create videos that their customers will love and, whether it's a video campaign, stand-alone commercial or corporate video, the company can handle every step of a project - from creative to production to final delivery.In the company’s latest news, Tasca Studios has recently won a highly coveted Silver Telly Award in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards for its “Who is Brown Distributing” TV spot. The Telly Awards showcase the best work created within television and across video and receives over 12,000 entries from across the globe.“We are so thrilled to be recognized and this is a huge honor for our team and clients,” says fonder of Tasca Studios, Rodrigo Tasca. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our client, Brown Distributing, came to us with a problem: they wanted to let the local community know who they were and how their team plays a role in the local community - they wanted a way to instantly connect with customers. By featuring their warehouse, employees, and several local businesses, we were able to capture the essence behind their message - the power of community. Our partnership with Brown Distributing brings together our love for helping local businesses and making an impact and we are so happy that it brought us our first Telly!”For more information about Tasca Studios, please visit https://www.tascastudios.com/ or schedule a call here About Tasca StudiosTasca Studios was founded by Chief Video Strategist, Rodrigo Tasca, who started his career in New York City - not by going to film school, but from fulfilling his passion for video while working in the hospitality industry. After a few years of freelancing in NYC as a videographer, he decided to return to South Florida to start a video production agency with the help of his sister. Without any capital or clients, Rodrigo used his parents’ studio to launch his business, hence the name “Tasca Studios.”In 2018 and within two years of growing Tasca Studios, Rodrigo was featured in Gary Vee’s New York Times bestseller “Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence-and How You Can, Too,” and has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, Voyage, and The Future, along with completing and winning Marty Neumeier Certified Brand Specialist Masterclass. Tasca Studios was even rated as one of the Top Corporate Video Production Companies in Fort Lauderdale.