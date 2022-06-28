Submit Release
Graphics One Launches DTF Kit for EPSON® SC-F2100

Includes DTF / DTG GO ColorMate Mac-based RIP, TransferMate Film and Powder

The new GO DTF Conversion Kit for the EPSON® SC-F2100 allows a user to have two printers in one, i.e., both DTF and DTG.”
— GO Marketing
SUNNYVALE, CA, US, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphics One is pleased to announce the release of its new DTF kit for the EPSON® SC-F2100. This new GO DTF / DTG system allows users who have already invested in an EPSON® DTG (direct-to-garment) printer to use the printer for DTF imaging as well. With the GO Kit, a user will receive all that is needed to convert their printer into a DTF printer while still using the OEM ink for both applications. With the addition of this package, a user now has a dual-use printer, with a very small investment.

According to Graphics One marketing, "The DTF market is one of the fastest-growing segments within the digital imaging marketplace. Instead of having to purchase a proprietary printing system specifically for the DTF process, a user can purchase our DTF Kit for $1,195 and not have to make any changes to the printer. This solution is user-friendly and provides similar output as systems costing far more money. And the best part is, the unit is also usable for DTG."

What Does Kit Include?
The GO DTF / DTG Kit includes GO ColorMate™ DTF / DTG RIP, GO TransferMate™ Film and GO TransferMate™ Powder. A user can continue to use their PC-based RIP from EPSON® or switch to the GO ColorMate™ RIP and use the RIP for both DTG and DTF. The components include:
-GO ColorMate™ DTF / DTG RIP – ColorMate™ RIP is Mac-based and can be used to image both DTF and DTG applications. As one of the only Mac-based RIPs in the market, ColorMate™ features advanced imaging technology with ease-of-use.
-GO TransferMate™ DTF Film – Our GO DTF Film is of the highest quality available and was developed specifically for use with our DTF powder. When combined with our powder, a user can be assured of sharp images and outstanding washability due to the film’s advanced coating.
-GO TransferMate™ DTF Powder – Specially formulated for use with our DTF film, the powder was developed to enhance ink adhesion for superior washability.

Printer Support
GO ColorMate™ DTF / DTG supports the EPSON® SC-F2100 and the EPSON® SC-F2000.

Availability / List Prices
GO ColorMate™ DTF / DTG Kit is available immediately and has a list price of $1,195 that includes ColorMate RIP for Mac, 50 sheets of 13” x 15” film and one kilo of powder.
