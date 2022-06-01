Virtual meeting for future Santan Freeway project set on June 8

PHOENIX – A virtual public meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday, June 8, to provide information about a future project to widen Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the southeast Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and partnering agencies will host the virtual meeting about the planned Loop 202 project in the Chandler and Gilbert areas.

The project is currently scheduled to start construction in 2024 as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan. It will add two new lanes in each direction along Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Gilbert Road as well as one new lane in each direction between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road.

The meeting will include a presentation by project staff and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide comments either online or by phone. Those who are interested can attend the virtual meeting as follows:

What: Loop 202 Santan Freeway (Loop 101 to Val Vista Drive) Project Virtual Public Meeting

When: Wednesday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How To Participate: The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Use this link to join online via a computer or smartphone: https://azdot.gov/L202-L101-to-ValVista/zoom-meeting. The Meeting ID Number will be: 822 3292 7113.

To join the meeting via phone: English language dial 1.669.900.6833 and use the meeting ID Number (822 3292 7113). Spanish language dial 866.730.7514 and use this Participant Pin: 984619#.

Project information, including how to provide comments without attending the virtual meeting, is available on the project website.

In addition to widening the freeway, the Loop 202 project between Loop 101 and Val Vista Drive also is being designed to widen bridges and interchange ramps, add sound walls where warranted and provide other improvements.

Construction is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.