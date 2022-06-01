Wine History Tours Offers Custom Tour Packages for Wine & History Lovers

With multiple exclusive custom wine tasting packages to choose from, explore the best the Willamette Valley has to offer with Wine History Tours

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine History Tours - the Newberg-based wine tour provider known for offering exceptional experiences for wine lovers and history lovers alike - is pleased to announce that it is now offering multiple customizable tour packages designed to showcase both the Willamette Valley as well as Oregon’s unique wine history.

Heralded for far too long as an up-and-coming wine region, Oregon’s Willamette Valley has, for years, offered up some of the highest-rated wines in the world. Indeed, tourists are flocking from across the globe to taste Oregon Pinot Noirs at an annual growth rate of 30%, though their fascinating story and connection to world history are often overlooked.

Ken Wytsma, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Wine History Tours, is on a mission to change that with an approach that is engaging and approachable for all. With offerings that focus on the valley’s early history, winemaking diversity and equity, and even the region’s newer developments, each experience can be fully customized based on each group’s unique needs and interests. However, no matter the tour, participants can rest assured that they will leave surprised and intrigued by the impactful role Willamette Valley wineries have played in modern history.

As Ken says, “As an Oregonian and a wine lover myself, it’s always a great pleasure to introduce the Willamette Valley through one-of-a-kind wine touring experiences. As our guests, participants can expect elevated hospitality, top-of-the-line amenities, and a historical narrative arc that will leave them with a deeper appreciation for some of Oregon’s most amazing wines.”

To learn more about Wine History Tours and to book a tour package, click here.

Ken Wytsma
Wine History Tours
+1 971-385-9700
hello@winehistorytours.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Wine History Tours Offers Custom Tour Packages for Wine & History Lovers

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ken Wytsma
Wine History Tours
+1 971-385-9700 hello@winehistorytours.com
Company/Organization
JAG Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Wine History Tours Offers Custom Tour Packages for Wine & History Lovers
Flash Relay Speeds Up Bookings For Amazon Relay Drivers
Let’s Date Forms a New Distribution Partnership with United Gross
View All Stories From This Author