aef22 oversubscribed– agenda officially closes 2 weeks early as 30+ Ministerial delegations join the Africa Energy Forum

Over 30 ministerial delegations including South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, Burkina Faso and Kenya, join the 2th annual Africa Energy Forum in Brussels this month
We welcome for the first time in the history of the Forum over 30 ministerial delegations. Interest in Africa has never been stronger& we’re delighted that governments...have responded so emphatically”LONDON, BELGIUM, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ministerial delegations from South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, Burkina Faso and Kenya join the other 27 ministerial and 63 CEO led public sector, utility and regulatory delegations attending the Africa Energy Forum this month, we inform you that we have taken the unusual decision to close the agenda two weeks early due to the overwhelming response from almost every country on the continent.
“We welcome for the first time in the history of the Forum over 30 ministerial delegations. Interest in Africa has never been stronger and we’re delighted that governments and state owned entities have responded so emphatically.”
Some of the latest confirmations include:
• H.E. Honourable Eng. Yehia Zaki, Chairman, Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt
• H.E. Honourable Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy, South Africa
• H.E. Honourable Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy & Mineral Development, Uganda
• H.E. Honourable Abd Esselam Ould Mohamed Salah, Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy, Mauritania
• H.E. Honourable Semereta Sewasew, State Minister for Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Finance, Ethiopia
• H.E. Honourable Mawunyo Mila Ami Aziable, Minister of Energy & Mines, Togo
• H.E. Honourable Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines & Energy, Namibia
• Marcelino Gildo Alberto, Chairman & CEO, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), Mozambique
• Abderrahim El Hafidi, Director General, Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE), Morocco
• Victor Mapani, MD, ZESCO, Zambia
