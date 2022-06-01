Submit Release
aef22 oversubscribed– agenda officially closes 2 weeks early as 30+ Ministerial delegations join the Africa Energy Forum

Latest speakers to join Africa Energy Forum 21-24 June 2022 Brussels

Over 30 ministerial delegations including South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, Burkina Faso and Kenya, join the 2th annual Africa Energy Forum in Brussels this month

We welcome for the first time in the history of the Forum over 30 ministerial delegations. Interest in Africa has never been stronger& we’re delighted that governments...have responded so emphatically”
— Shiddika Mohamed, EnergyNet
LONDON, BELGIUM, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Ministerial delegations from South Africa, Egypt, Namibia, Burkina Faso and Kenya join the other 27 ministerial and 63 CEO led public sector, utility and regulatory delegations attending the Africa Energy Forum this month, we inform you that we have taken the unusual decision to close the agenda two weeks early due to the overwhelming response from almost every country on the continent.

“We welcome for the first time in the history of the Forum over 30 ministerial delegations. Interest in Africa has never been stronger and we’re delighted that governments and state owned entities have responded so emphatically.”
Shiddika Mohamed, EnergyNet

Some of the latest confirmations include:
• H.E. Honourable Eng. Yehia Zaki, Chairman, Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt
• H.E. Honourable Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources & Energy, South Africa
• H.E. Honourable Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy & Mineral Development, Uganda
• H.E. Honourable Abd Esselam Ould Mohamed Salah, Minister of Petroleum, Mines & Energy, Mauritania
• H.E. Honourable Semereta Sewasew, State Minister for Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Finance, Ethiopia
• H.E. Honourable Mawunyo Mila Ami Aziable, Minister of Energy & Mines, Togo
• H.E. Honourable Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines & Energy, Namibia
• Marcelino Gildo Alberto, Chairman & CEO, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), Mozambique
• Abderrahim El Hafidi, Director General, Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable (ONEE), Morocco
• Victor Mapani, MD, ZESCO, Zambia

aef takes place in a few weeks on 21-24 June, at Tour & Taxis in Brussels – make sure you clear your schedule and register your place to attend. If you have any questions, please do get in touch with our team on aef@energynet.co.uk.

See you in Brussels this month at #aef #aef22

For more information about the Africa Energy Forum [aef]:
Contact: Harpreet Sohanpal – Director of Marketing Operations
Event dates and location: 21-24 June 2022 | Tour & Taxis, Brussels, Belgium
Organisers: EnergyNet, part of Clarion Events Ltd
Email: AEF@energynet.co.uk
Contact: +44 (0)20 7384 7955
Website: www.africa-energy-forum.com
https://www.africa-energy-forum.com/press-releases

Harpreet Sohanpal
EnergyNet Ltd
+44 20 7384 7955
email us here

You just read:

