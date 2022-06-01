Pride Month Message

This year, for the first time, the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) and the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) are joining together to celebrate Pride Month. CalEPA and CNRA have the shared goal of protecting and enhancing our natural resources and fighting climate change. When we work to expand on our commitment to create inclusive and welcoming workplaces, our collaborations on climate action are also strengthened.

As CNRA and CalEPA come together, we must reflect on how Pride Month came to be. This June marks the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, where Black Trans women like Marsha P. Johnson fought against oppressive injustices faced by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Two-Spirit (LGBTQ2S+) community. The resistance of those at Stonewall and at other locations sparked the modern LGBTQ2S+ civil rights movement and paved the way for Pride being celebrated during the month of June around the globe.

While there has been remarkable progress towards acceptance and equality in recent years, members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in the United States and around the world still face an unacceptable level of discrimination and violence. This includes LGBTQ2S+ people who do not feel safe at home and those who do not have a home in which to stay. Even recent gains in acceptance are now being eroded in some parts of the country.

Unity in our communities has become all the clearer over these past few years at the hands of the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the LGBTQ2S+ community’s mental health at heightened levels. This month, our agencies will have an opportunity to come together in person after difficult years to support, build community, share resources, and celebrate with pride.

One really impactful way that allies can demonstrate their support is to physically show up and participate in pride events in their community. Pride events are happening all across the globe, we encourage you to look up local LGBTQ2S+ centers for information about local events.

CNRA and CalEPA are proud to support our LGBTQ2S+ community’s right to live their lives out loud. We are thankful to our staff who have advocated for and established internal employee resource groups to create intentional and inclusive workspaces. As we celebrate Pride across our agencies and the state, we must continue to demand equal rights for all to create a California for all.

“Once you have dialogue starting, you know you can break down prejudice.” – Harvey Milk

Happy Pride,