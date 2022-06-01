MetaBlaze Crypto Presale: Second ICO Round Now Open to The Public

/EIN News/ -- Dover, DE, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBlaze is heating up this week. With its ongoing mint of MetaGoblin NFTs, the blockchain gaming company opens the second round of its crypto presale today, May 31. As of this writing, MetaBlaze has raised over $2.1M during its ICO(Initial Coin Offering). The recent round reached its hard cap in just 3 short days with nearly 2,000 holders. The MetaBlaze founding team has been KYC’d by leading Blockchain Security Company, Certik.

What is MetaBlaze (MBLZ)

MetaBlaze is a blockchain gaming company building a new standard in the web 3 world. MetaBlaze differentiates from other blockchain gaming projects through its convergence of key elements from two of the fastest-growing crypto categories, GameFI (Gaming Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) token is a deflationary, multi-chain crypto coin built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain. Holders of MBLZ earn two streams of passive income through MetaBlaze’s Metaflection and BlazeReward mechanisms. MBLZ token has versatile functionalities and is designed to serve as the native currency within its gaming metaverse.

dApp (Decentralized Application)

The MetaBlaze ecosystem revolves around its dApp (Decentralized Application), known as “BlazedApp.” The BlazedApp is an intelligent decentralized application serving as a bridge between the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain.

BlazedApp offers users a variety of features, such as access to the Blaziverse, a club membership to a 50-level strategy NFT game where you can stake your tokens and earn MBLZ, NFTs, and BUSD rewards. BlazedApp is home to Web 3's first working ground for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). In the Blazelands, an ecosystem NFT can be employed and generate revenue for its boss (owner).

The dApp also provides storage solutions for crypto assets and keeps records of their corresponding Blazepoints usable within its crypto ecosystem. MetaBlaze will introduce a unique NFT rental system, enabling additional passive income opportunities for non-gamers, and enhancing accessibility for gamers.

Holding MBLZ tokens generates income in two different forms of crypto: MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) and Binance Coin (BNB). However, holders of MBLZ tokens can connect to BlazedApp and swap their Binance Coin rewards for any other crypto coin that exists on the Binance Smart Chain.

AI-Driven Price Stabilization Mechanism and Blockchain Bridge

BlazedApp runs off a smart contract and works with the MBLZ token smart contract using AI to stabilize prices. The AI will look at the market value and circulating supply to ensure the prices stay stable. If someone sells a lot of tokens, the AI will automatically deploy a buyback to keep the price stable. The dApp also serves as the bridge to the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain, allowing for seamless integration of the multi-chain crypto coin: MetaBlaze (MBLZ).

Play to Earn RPG

BlazedApp will be the primary access point to MetaBlaze's upcoming major p2e game. In this blockchain-powered game, players will take control of mystical creature NFTs (non-fungible tokens). These creatures will battle against each other to control the metaverse and sustain life for their species. The game will be AAA quality, meaning extremely high quality and polished. The fantasy-themed creatures are incredibly advanced with cybernetic enhancements and advanced consciousness.

Benefits of Buying in a Crypto ICO

Buying crypto coins during a presale offers several benefits to investors. Purchase coins at lower price points. Buying crypto in a presale avoids any imposed buy tax common to Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange. Lastly, presale crypto investors are often rewarded with bonus tokens as a token of appreciation to early investors.

During the ongoing MetaBlaze ICO round, the current presale price is $0.000095, with a 5% MBLZ token bonus issued per presale transaction. The official exchange listing price is set at $0.0002 and is scheduled for early July.

How to Buy MBLZ During the Crypto Presale

To buy MetaBlaze Tokens during the ongoing crypto presale, visit the Metablaze website.

Click "Buy MBLZ," which will redirect you to the MetaBlaze Launchpad. go through the simple registration process and create your account and follow the simple payment process. Accepted currencies during the crypto presale are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin.

Visit the website to learn more about the MetaBlaze ecosystem and join the MetaBlaze channel on Telegram to chat with the founding team.

